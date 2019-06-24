Institute of Directors announces new president

One of the country’s top directors, Alan Isaac, CNZM CFInstD was appointed the new president of the Institute of Directors (IoD) during the professional body’s Annual General Meeting in Auckland on Wednesday 19 June, replacing IoD’s first female president, Liz Coutts.

Also appointed was leading director Julia Hoare CMInstD, as vice president.

During his speech, the new IoD president gave a glimpse of what the IoD will focus on under his leadership.

“We’ll continue our focus on making the Institute of Directors the recognised professional governance body in New Zealand,” Mr Isaac said.

“We want to continue to improve our reputation for growing and developing professional directors who demonstrate world-class standards of governance.

“We would also like to see increased recognition and acceptance of the Chartered Membership pathway by having more organisations include Chartered Membership as a primary consideration in appointing directors,” he added.

Mr Isaac, an IoD Chartered Fellow and a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ), served as the New Zealand Chairman of KPMG for 10 years (1996-2006). He was appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013 for services to business and cricket.

He served as president of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2012 to 2014, the first New Zealander to hold the position. Prior to his stint as ICC president, he was on the board of the New Zealand Cricket for 18 years and served as its chairman from 2008 to 2010. In 2015, he received the distinguished alumni award from Victoria University of Wellington.







Mr Isaac is the chair of the New Zealand Community Trust, McGrathNicol and the Basin Reserve Trust. He is on the board of Scales Corporation Ltd, Skellerup Holdings Ltd, Oceania Healthcare Ltd, , and the Wellington Free Ambulance.

New Vice President Julia Hoare, a Chartered Member of IoD, is also a Fellow of CA ANZ. She was a partner of PwC New Zealand for 20 years before retiring in 2012. She is the deputy chair of The a2 Milk Company Ltd and Watercare Services Ltd. She is a director and chair of the audit and risk committees of Auckland International Airport Ltd, Port of Tauranga Ltd and AWF Madison Ltd. She is also a director of New Zealand Post Ltd and a member of XRB’s External Reporting Advisory Panel.

Both Mr Isaac and Ms Hoare will serve a two-year term.

ENDS.





