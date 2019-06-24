Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Awards to Amplify Trans-Tasman Innovation

Monday, 24 June 2019, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum

June 24, 2019

A showcase to celebrate innovation, growth and impact of emerging businesses in New Zealand and Australia has been created by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum.

The inaugural ANZLF Trans-Tasman Innovation and Growth Awards, in association with founding partner Accenture, are designed to link emerging businesses with senior corporate and government leaders to help Australia and New Zealand prosper in the global economy.

Four qualifying businesses from across New Zealand and Australia will win prize packages that include A$20,000 and exclusive invites to winners’ summit experiences on both sides of the Tasman in February and May next year.

Accenture New Zealand country managing director Justin Gray said the awards offered a huge opportunity for emerging Kiwi businesses.

“The ability for the winners to tap into the expertise of the best and brightest in business and government here and in Australia is invaluable. The summits will feature masterclasses focusing on helping emerging businesses in areas where they often struggle, such as investor relations, tax and approaches to scaling up funding.”

New Zealand applicants will be appraised by a judging panel headed by Callaghan Innovation chief executive Victoria Crone.

“We’re seeking Kiwi businesses that have a track record of collaborating with diverse networks and established roots,” Crone said. “We’re looking for a clear demonstration of innovation, impact and growth potential.”

Applications are now open. Applicants must have already secured investor funding and have a market cap under A$100 million.



The top 10 applicants will be announced in late July and the winners selected in August.

For more information go to https://www.accenture.com/au-en/about/events/trans-tasman-innovation-growth-award

The inaugural awards are also supported by Xero, Callaghan Innovation, Microsoft, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Innovation and Science Australia and Chartered Accountants Australia-New Zealand.

