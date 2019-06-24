Treble Cone Delays Opening

Due to low levels of natural snow fall during June, Treble Cone Ski Area has made the decision to delay its planned opening until conditions improve to the levels its guests expect.

While snowmaking has been able to cover the main groomed trails to the base area, coverage of the remainder of the mountain remains insufficient to operate. The mountain was scheduled to open this Thursday June 27.

“We’d love to be open for guests to ski and ride, but right now we’re simply not able to offer the exceptional experience we know they’re looking for. That’s why we’ve made the difficult decision to delay our opening until conditions improve,” said Treble Cone general manager Toby Arnott.

“We have a great team of new and returning staff on board and we’re ready to go, we just need a little extra help from mother nature at this point.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support our staff through the period between now and opening.”

Treble Cone’s operations team will assess conditions on a daily basis and will announce a revised opening date via its web site www.treblecone.com, by email to pass holders and on its Facebook page as soon as conditions improve.

