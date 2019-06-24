Call for Research Innovation Challenge submissions



The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that it is working in conjunction with The Property Foundation (TPF) to support a research innovation challenge on how innovative data visualisation can improve property market insights.

With a maximum grant of $20,000 NZD available, TPF and REINZ are seeking submissions with a specific focus on improving both visualisation and property market insights in a practical and useful manner for the benefit of New Zealanders.

Bindi Norwell, REINZ Chief Executive says: “A core part of REINZ’s strategy involves supporting innovation and progress. Combining our efforts with The Property Foundation seemed like a great way to support this strategy, as we can bring together REINZ’s access to our accurate and up-to-date data, and TPF’s support and expertise in connecting academia, the property industry and society. This challenge is designed to ultimately benefit our members, the wider real estate industry and those looking to buy or sell property.

“At REINZ we believe that there is always the opportunity to innovate, and we are passionate about exploring new ways of delivering our statistics and data. We look forward to working with TPF and the successful candidate to produce a new way to visualise our data and property market insights,” concludes Norwell.

Further details about the challenge and requirements for submissions can be found at http://bit.ly/TPF-REINZ. The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Friday 19 July and should be submitted to admin@propertyfoundation.co.nz

