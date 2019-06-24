Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Call for Research Innovation Challenge submissions

Monday, 24 June 2019, 6:40 pm
Press Release: REINZ


REINZ and The Property Foundation call for Research Innovation Challenge submissions

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that it is working in conjunction with The Property Foundation (TPF) to support a research innovation challenge on how innovative data visualisation can improve property market insights.

With a maximum grant of $20,000 NZD available, TPF and REINZ are seeking submissions with a specific focus on improving both visualisation and property market insights in a practical and useful manner for the benefit of New Zealanders.

Bindi Norwell, REINZ Chief Executive says: “A core part of REINZ’s strategy involves supporting innovation and progress. Combining our efforts with The Property Foundation seemed like a great way to support this strategy, as we can bring together REINZ’s access to our accurate and up-to-date data, and TPF’s support and expertise in connecting academia, the property industry and society. This challenge is designed to ultimately benefit our members, the wider real estate industry and those looking to buy or sell property.

“At REINZ we believe that there is always the opportunity to innovate, and we are passionate about exploring new ways of delivering our statistics and data. We look forward to working with TPF and the successful candidate to produce a new way to visualise our data and property market insights,” concludes Norwell.
Further details about the challenge and requirements for submissions can be found at http://bit.ly/TPF-REINZ. The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Friday 19 July and should be submitted to admin@propertyfoundation.co.nz

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Conduct Review Response: Banks Commit To Removing Sales Incentives

The FMA and Reserve Bank of New Zealand said today that all banks had committed to remove sales incentives from frontline staff and their managers. More>>

Consumer Report: Insurance Market Complaints And Uncertainty

Consumers are paying more than ever for insurance but they’re not getting a fair deal, Consumer NZ’s latest report on the industry shows. More>>

ALSO:

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 