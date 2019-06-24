Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ardern backs Twyford as Thursday Cabinet reshuffle looms

Monday, 24 June 2019, 8:59 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Ardern backs Twyford as Thursday Cabinet reshuffle looms

By Pattrick Smellie

June 24 (BusinessDesk) - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern went out of her way to defend the record of Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford while announcing her "relatively minor" Cabinet portfolio reshuffle will be unveiled on Thursday.

Twyford's future in the portfolio has been in doubt because of the failure of his KiwiBuild policy, which promised to build 100,000 affordable homes in 10 years, to gain momentum in the first 18 months of the government's term.

"He's done an incredible job in a very difficult area of policy," said Ardern, who claimed the government was dealing with a housing crisis in a way that no government had previously had to do and was now building more houses than any government since the 1970s.

"We've extended across transitional housing, Housing NZ, public housing and homeless and that has happened under Phil Twyford," she said.

Under heavy questioning from journalists, she did not go so far as to say the government was committed to continuing with the KiwiBuild programme itself, saying repeatedly only that "we still will have a government build programme".

Media were making much of the fact that Twyford did not appear at today's KiwiBuild summit conference in Auckland. Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa represented the government and declined specific questions on the KiwiBuild programme, which has been under scrutiny ahead of a policy 'reset' that had been expected by now.



Twyford, who also holds the crucial transport portfolio, made a public appearance in Wellington today with Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta to announce the expansion in the city of the government's Housing First policy for long-term homeless people.

Ardern also noted that other government policies to cool the housing market, such as closing tax loopholes and preventing most home-buying by foreigners, meant that 24 percent of the people purchasing homes were now first-home buyers.

"We are not lessening the focus that we have on rectifying what is ultimately a crisis in our housing sector. It's not easy, but we are not giving up," she said.

Ardern stressed that reshuffle decisions were hers alone and indicated that the Labour caucus has yet to vote to decide who should be promoted into the ministry, as its rules require. The caucus meets on Tuesdays, suggesting that vote will occur tomorrow.

The most widely expected element of Thursday's reshuffle announcement is the likely elevation to Cabinet of Commerce, Broadcasting, Civil Defence and Customs Minister Kris Faafoi who currently holds those portfolios outside Cabinet.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Conduct Review Response: Banks Commit To Removing Sales Incentives

The FMA and Reserve Bank of New Zealand said today that all banks had committed to remove sales incentives from frontline staff and their managers. More>>

Consumer Report: Insurance Market Complaints And Uncertainty

Consumers are paying more than ever for insurance but they’re not getting a fair deal, Consumer NZ’s latest report on the industry shows. More>>

ALSO:

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 