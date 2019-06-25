Sky TV drops 'puck' deployment

By Gavin Evans

June 25 (BusinessDesk) - Sky Network Television has dropped plans to deploy hardware it developed to offer its channels over the internet.

Chief executive Martin Stewart says the firm wants everyone to be able to access its content in the way that suits them best.

With that in mind, the firm plans to enhance its streaming services and will not proceed with the Android-based ‘Puck’ device that it had been working on, he said.

“Customers who prefer to consume our sports and entertainment on a set-top box are already well served with My Sky, which offers reliability and great functionality, and they all get complimentary access to our SkyGO app,” Stewart said in a statement on NZX.

“We will continue to encourage Sky customers to connect their Sky box to their home internet in order to access our vast array of on-demand, ready-to-watch content.”

Sky shares last traded at $1.20 and have fallen about 36 percent this year.

(BusinessDes

ends







© Scoop Media