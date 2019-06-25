OMF Global Financial Market Update - 25 June 2019
OMF Group CEO Matt Blackwell provides this weeks macro update.
OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps
Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>
RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme
The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>
Conduct Review Response: Banks Commit To Removing Sales Incentives
The FMA and Reserve Bank of New Zealand said today that all banks had committed to remove sales incentives from frontline staff and their managers. More>>
Consumer Report: Insurance Market Complaints And Uncertainty
Consumers are paying more than ever for insurance but they’re not getting a fair deal, Consumer NZ’s latest report on the industry shows. More>>
Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan
Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>