OMF Global Financial Market Update - 25 June 2019

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

Conduct Review Response: Banks Commit To Removing Sales Incentives

The FMA and Reserve Bank of New Zealand said today that all banks had committed to remove sales incentives from frontline staff and their managers. More>>

Consumer Report: Insurance Market Complaints And Uncertainty

Consumers are paying more than ever for insurance but they’re not getting a fair deal, Consumer NZ’s latest report on the industry shows. More>>



Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>