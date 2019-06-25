Ecostore Introduces New Toothpaste and Toothbrush for Kids

Great tasting naturally derived strawberry flavour children will love with no artificial sweeteners and no added sugar. Toothbrush made from plant-based plastic.

Auckland, New Zealand – 25 June 2019: Ecostore, New Zealand’s leading brand in sustainability, is releasing a toothpaste and toothbrush specially designed for kids following the huge success of its adult oral care range launched in 2018. Ecostore Kids Toothpaste is a unique gel formulation made with a naturally derived flavour and contains a gentle balance of mineral and plant derived ingredients. Ecostore Kids Toothbrush is sustainably produced from renewable plant-based minerals.

Ecostore first entered the natural oral care market in July last year with its Complete Care, Whitening and Propolis toothpastes, Complete Care Mouthwash and plant-based toothbrushes.

New Zealand supermarket data shows more Kiwis are buying natural oral care products, with natural oral care market growing at +24%, and the market share of natural toothpaste has increased from 4% to 7%, driven by the rapidly growing market of conscious consumers [1].

As the number two natural oral care brand, ecostore is excited to introduce its new strawberry flavoured Kids Toothpaste and Kids Toothbrush, completing its range of safer products for the whole family.

Ecostore’s Senior Brand Manager, Oral Care, Lucy Acland says the toothpaste and toothbrush specially designed for kids means ecostore can now offer a complete range of naturally-derived oral care products that are safer for the whole family.







“There is a growing number of New Zealanders who are concerned about the chemicals used in oral care products that could be harmful to their family and are making a conscious effort to buy natural ingredients. We’d like to increase the choice available for those seeking products that are SLS, fluoride, and triclosan free.”

The toothpaste comes in a stand-up tube ensuring easy storage and application, with a flip top lid keeping the cap attached, all aimed at less mess in the bathroom. With no artificial colours and flavours, no fluoride, parabens, SLS or triclosan, and no added sugar, the low foaming strawberry flavoured gel, with a mild abrasive and gentle formulation provides gentle cleaning designed for children’s teeth, suitable from six months of age.

The handle on the Kids Toothbrush is 99% made from renewable plant-based minerals and are free from BPA, PVC and phthalates, like the adults’ range.

“The main differences between the toothbrush for children and adults is the smaller handle, extra soft end-rounded bristles and small brush head for gently cleaning, plus we have created a fun monster design on the handle, and two new colours - purple and green, making it the perfect toothbrush for little mouths.”

Ecostore’s strawberry naturally derived Kids Toothpaste (80g) and Extra Soft Toothbrush (1 pack) is now available in select supermarkets and green stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99 each.

Ecostore is one of the only companies that lists all the ingredients they put in all their products – and those they leave out – in their ingredients index.

“We carefully select ingredients to achieve the highest health, safety and performance standards. We use trusted international resources such as the EWG (Environmental Working Group) Cosmetic Database to help us assess the safety of every ingredient.”

SLS and triclosan are both listed as a nasty ingredient and high health hazard. Fluoride is produced through a chemical process so is not a sustainable raw material and doesn’t adhere with ecostore’s environmental values. Some consumers are also concerned about using products which contain fluoride, so the brand is offering a fluoride free option for these people.

“We’ll always tell consumers what’s in our products so they can make informed decisions about the everyday products they buy for their family and their home. If there’s any doubt over the safety of an ingredient, we’ll simply seek a safer alternative.”

The toothbrush packaging is made from 90% recycled carboard. The toothpaste tube and toothbrushes are recyclable through the company’s oral care recycling programme, where ecostore will collect the brushes and toothpaste tubes from consumers via freepost and collection bins at key retailers. The plant-based plastic from ecostore’s toothbrushes is brought back into its supply chain to help create a circular economy. The company is reusing the plastic from the toothbrush handles making spanners for wholesale customers to open bulk containers, reducing the amount of virgin plastic the brand consumes.

References:

1. IRI Oral Care total market data, Nov 2018.

About ecostore – ecostore is the leading environmental and sustainable brand in New Zealand, focused on Home, Body, Baby and Oral Care. In 1993 Malcolm and Melanie Rands started ecostore in a small New Zealand ecovillage. They were on a mission to help families care for their homes, their health and the world. Wanting to support this mission but also build on it, the Kraus family initially became involved with ecostore in 2003, with the ownership passing to this Kiwi family in 2015. The company is now lead by managing director Pablo Kraus, and the values and ethics of the company are still our highest priority. We now put this care into every home, body and baby product we make, because we think it should be easy for you to create a safer home, a healthier world and a better tomorrow. To find out more information visit www.ecostore.co.nz.

Awards:

• ‘First’ for ‘The Brand Alpha Top 20 Most Authentic Brands in the New Zealand market, conducted by branding agency Principals, 2019

• Winner for ‘Best Bargain Buy’ for ecostore’s Rose & Geranium Hand Wash at the Bauer Beauty Awards, 2019.

• ‘Finalist’ in the ExportNZ Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards, 2019

• ‘Top of Mind’ as ‘Leading Sustainable Brand’ in The Colmar Brunton Better Futures Report, from 2014-2018.

• ‘Long-Term Innovation Excellence’ in Idealog’s Most Innovative Companies, 2018.

• ‘Best Bodycare & Cleaning Products Provider – Asia Pacific’ in the New Zealand Business Awards, 2018.

• ‘Finalist’ for the ‘Most Sustainable Large Business’ in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards, 2018.

• ‘Second’ for ‘The Brand Alpha Top 20 Most Authentic Brands in the New Zealand market, conducted by branding agency Principals, 2018.

• ‘Best Body Wash’ for ecostore’s Rose & Geranium Body Wash at the Bauer Beauty Awards, 2018.

• ‘Gold’ for the ‘Best Skincare Lotion’ for ecostore’s Baby Moisturiser and ‘Gold’ for the ‘Best Bathtime Product’ for ecostore’s Sleepytime Bath’ in the OHbaby Awards, 2018.

