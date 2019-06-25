Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ryman Healthcare to join New Zealander of the Year Awards

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 3:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealander Of The Year Awards

The awards office is pleased to announce that Ryman Healthcare will join the New Zealander of the Year awards as naming rights sponsor of the Senior New Zealander of the Year category.

“We are extremely pleased to have Ryman Healthcare as sponsor of the Senior New Zealander of the Year category Award” said Director Geoff Griffin.

“Ryman Healthcare, is a well-respected, New Zealand business with over 30 years’ experience in delivering high-quality retirement living and care options within the village community and like the New Zealander of the Year Awards, we share the same mantra in that it’s all about people.”

Ryman Healthcare Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said “We’re absolutely delighted to support the Senior New Zealander of the Year award. We know there are thousands of older Kiwis who never retire and continue to make a massive contribution to their communities and New Zealand as a whole. We think this award is an excellent way of recognising how much they give back.’’

Background

The annual New Zealander of the Year awards are in their 11th year. The awards recognise, encourage and reward New Zealand's most vital asset – its people. They are open to all New Zealanders and celebrate the contributions of New Zealanders from all walks of life.

The 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in Auckland in February 2020.

A shortlist of 10 candidates will be evaluated by a judging panel and announced in December for the following categories:



• Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year (70 years and over).
• University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year (15-30 years).
• Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.
• Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year.
• Trademe New Zealand Innovator of the Year.
• Mitre10 New Zealand Community of the Year.

For more information or to nominate someone for the 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards visit www.nzawards.org.nz.
About Ryman Healthcare: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 34 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to over 11,500 residents, and the company employs over 5,300 staff.

