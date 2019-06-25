New Operations Director at STAAH SEA: Tim Waterhouse

[Auckland, 25th June, 2019]: Armed with 39 years of international hospitality and business experience, the industry veteran joins STAAH to build and develop on the company’s outstanding reputation for cutting-edge technology and service.

The new Operations Director of Southeast Asia at STAAH, Tim Waterhouse will play a key role in improving operational performance of the company with a view to enhance sustainability.

Based in Bangkok, Tim will be working closely with Kevin Tatem, Managing Director for STAAH Southeast Asia, to help drive the rapid growth of the business and 8000+ partner properties around the world.

“There is much to do, and I am enjoying the challenge and look forward to making a positive contribution to the overall business. Says Tim

An Australian national, with a native hospitality technology background and having lived and worked in Europe, USA, Africa, Canada, Maldives, Thailand and Singapore, Tim brings with him, his deep experience in operations, project and IT management, and the alignment of people, systems and technologies, that can help STAAH South East Asia achieve sustainable growth.

Before moving to his current role at STAAH, Tim headed the IT Departments and Regional IT Teams at Hilton, and was also the Regional VP of Operations, based in Bangkok for the Hospitality mobile language learning company, Qooco (now known as Boost).

“Tim’s international experience and outstanding track record in the profession will aide our ambitious business goals,” says Kevin Tatem, Managing Director of STAAH Southeast Asia. “We are thrilled to have him as a part of our growing team and look forward to his inputs that will be integral to our success.”







Apart from his love for hospitality and technology, Tim loves experiencing different cultures to broaden his understanding of various cultural nuances.

Tim will support locally-based sales and support team based in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines.

About STAAH Ltd.

STAAH is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 8,000 partner properties in more than 82 countries through its operations in New Zealand, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, UAE and UK.





