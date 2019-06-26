Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 9:23 am
Press Release: BitPrime

Cryptocurrency Market
Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$492,947,166,491.01
Market capitalisation today: NZD$507,714,548,937.14
Change: 3.00%

Total 24-hour volume yesterday: NZD$103,330,642,042.29
Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$103,658,887,589.90
Change: 0.32%

Bitcoin Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$16,415.83
Open price today: NZD$17,144.48
Change: 4.44%
Dominance: 60.04%

Ethereum Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$465.37
Open price today: NZD$471.43
Change: 1.30%
Dominance: 9.88%

XRP Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$0.7003
Open price today: NZD$0.7035
Change: 0.46%
Dominance: 5.90%

Notable Mentions
Number of cryptocurrencies: 2286
Rankings by 24-hour volume:
1. Bitcoin (BTC)
2. Tether (USDT)
3. Ethereum (ETH)
4. Litecoin (LTC)
5. EOS (EOS)
6. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
7. XRP (XRP)
8. TRON (TRX)
9. NEO (NEO)
10. Ethereum Classic (ETC)

The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Energi (NRG) rising 48.10% while the top loser is Aeternity (AE) dropping 6.19%

About BitPrime:
NZ owned, operated, and a registered financial service provider, BitPrime is the country’s most trusted cryptocurrency retailer. BitPrime differs from traditional exchanges and brokerages as you buy directly from their reserves. For more information, visit https://www.bitprime.co.nz

Disclaimer:
Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap).
The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from BitPrime on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 