BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update

Cryptocurrency Market

Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$492,947,166,491.01

Market capitalisation today: NZD$507,714,548,937.14

Change: 3.00%

Total 24-hour volume yesterday: NZD$103,330,642,042.29

Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$103,658,887,589.90

Change: 0.32%

Bitcoin Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$16,415.83

Open price today: NZD$17,144.48

Change: 4.44%

Dominance: 60.04%

Ethereum Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$465.37

Open price today: NZD$471.43

Change: 1.30%

Dominance: 9.88%

XRP Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$0.7003

Open price today: NZD$0.7035

Change: 0.46%

Dominance: 5.90%

Notable Mentions

Number of cryptocurrencies: 2286

Rankings by 24-hour volume:

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

2. Tether (USDT)

3. Ethereum (ETH)

4. Litecoin (LTC)

5. EOS (EOS)

6. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

7. XRP (XRP)

8. TRON (TRX)

9. NEO (NEO)

10. Ethereum Classic (ETC)

The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Energi (NRG) rising 48.10% while the top loser is Aeternity (AE) dropping 6.19%

About BitPrime:

NZ owned, operated, and a registered financial service provider, BitPrime is the country’s most trusted cryptocurrency retailer. BitPrime differs from traditional exchanges and brokerages as you buy directly from their reserves. For more information, visit https://www.bitprime.co.nz

Disclaimer:

Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap).

The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.



