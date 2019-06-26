Tech Futures Lab joins AWS Academy

Tech Futures Lab announced participation in AWS Academy, a global Amazon Web Services (AWS) program designed to help students acquire the skills and credentials required to participate in the cloud IT workforce.

Students can now enroll with Tech Futures Lab to gain skills and credentials and help them prepare for industry-recognised AWS Certifications to participate in the rapidly growing cloud computing space.

Tech Futures Lab is proud to add AWS Academy curriculum to the company’s offering with this innovative cloud program.

“Tech Futures Lab was born out of the demand for real-life, applicable knowledge to thrive in the workplace of today and tomorrow. Being among the first institutions to offer AWS Academy curriculum highlights our commitment to offering innovative and relevant training in New Zealand,” says Frances Valintine, Tech Futures Lab Founder and CEO.

“Cloud computing has become the norm for organisations globally, and the technical skills that students develop through this program will position them well for careers today and in the future. We are thrilled to combine our industry and technical expertise with AWS Academy to help close the skills gap and ensure all New Zealanders can maximise their potential in this tech-driven economy,” Valintine adds.

AWS Academy curriculum is developed and maintained by AWS experts, ensuring it reflects current services and best practices. Courses are taught by AWS Academy Accredited Instructors who are trained by AWS to help students become proficient in AWS technology.







“Cloud computing is becoming a dominant technology platform, and AWS Academy offers an institutionally embedded pathway for students to gain the necessary computing skills and knowledge that prepares them for the IT workforce. Students will graduate with the training and certification that will prepare them for the workforce and help the industry close the skills gap,” said Scott McKinley, AWS Academy Global Lead.

