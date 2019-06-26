'Mind-blowing' Plant-Based Burger Pizza Surprises Kiwis

Wellington, 26 June 2019 - On a mission to introduce carnivores to meat-free options, HELL Pizza has taken customers by complete surprise with its meat-free Burger Pizza.

Launched on Friday 21 June and featuring a ‘medium-rare burger patty’, HELL didn’t go so far as saying what the patties were made of, to see if people could tell the difference between it and a real meat patty.

The meat-free element of the Burger Pizza, which was, in fact, plant-based Beyond Meat patties, was revealed to customers in an online survey yesterday; which revealed:

80% of people said they were pleasantly surprised or unfazed to find out it was plant-based,

More than 70% say they would buy it again, and

70% of people said the patty tasted just like meat.

Ben Cumming, General Manager of HELL, says they wanted to introduce customers to Beyond meat in an unexpected way.

“We care about the planet and want to start a conversation and raise awareness about sustainable food choices. A lot of people are instantly put off by the idea of fake meats, so we made the call to not reveal its meat-free origins to eating it because we were so confident they’d enjoy these patties” says Ben Cumming.

Feedback from HELL fans has been encouraging. From 'mind blown' to 'good on HELL for saving the planet' and the odd 'yuck' thrown in for good measure, people were genuinely shocked and pleasantly surprised - with one person even saying, ‘Guess I’m a vegetarian now, great job you cheeky devils’.







"So far this year we've sold 35,000 vegan pizzas, and we see that trend increasing all the time. With more pressure on the planet’s resources, we need to think about alternative food options. If covertly adding meat-free options onto a pizza encourages more people to be open-minded, we’re happy to do that," says Ben Cumming.

The Godfather Barbers in Wellington were the first to try the Burger Pizza. You can watch their reactions to the pizza here: The Burger Pizza is available for a limited time only, while stocks last.

