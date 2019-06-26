Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Puke rural launch furthers Colliers expansion

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 3:23 pm
Colliers International


Colliers International is continuing its expansion in the Bay of Plenty with a new rural and agribusiness office in Te Puke.

It is Colliers’ third new rural office in the region, following a Rotorua office last year and a Katikati office earlier this month.

Known as the kiwifruit capital of New Zealand, Te Puke is also home to some 1,000 avocado orchards and other fruit crops such as feijoas and citrus.

Richard Graham, Colliers’ General Manager of Rural and Agribusiness for the Bay of Plenty, says he is thrilled to have launched in Te Puke – the horticultural hub of the coastal region.

“Colliers' expertise and knowledge in selling income-producing assets is a perfect match for this orchard dominant market.

“As much as we are looking to grow the team further to broaden our professional reach, establishing strong links within the local community is very much a priority for us and having quality, well-known local agents is a key a factor in that regard.”

Colliers International Te Puke draws on the experience of local rural consultants Ryan Carlyle and Alison Ross.

Ross says the Colliers brand is a good fit for her and the way she approaches business.

“Colliers Rural and Agribusiness is entirely rural-focused, and that is very important not only to me but to my clients also.

“Being seen in the community is important to us and it’s great to have an office in the heart of town to make it easier for the locals who prefer to ‘buy local’.”

The Colliers Te Puke office, which opened on Tuesday, is located at 19 Jellicoe Street.

Colliers International is a market leader in commercial and rural real estate services with offices in 25 locations throughout New Zealand.

The Rural and Agribusiness team offers nationwide sales, valuation and advisory services across a wide range of rural and agribusiness asset classes, including farms, horticulture, viticulture, forestry and lifestyle properties.



