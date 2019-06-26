Small Business Broadband and Mobile Award Winners

/

MEDIA RELEASE – 26 JUNE 2019

‘It’s getting harder to be a small business in New Zealand, but technology is making life easier for us’

We all know how important small businesses are to the New Zealand economy. They employ nearly a third of our workforce and contribute to more than a quarter of our GDP.

But many small businesses say it’s tough out there. That’s the finding of Canstar Blue’s inaugural surveys of small business customers. Half (50%) of all businesses told us they’re finding it’s getting harder to be a small business in New Zealand. Nearly two-thirds (63%) feel that New Zealand is not a great place for small business.

Yet although that sentiment is pessimistic, an overwhelming majority (82%) of those surveyed say technology is a great enabler, making it easier for them to carry out business operations like making and collecting payments. Despite that, almost three-quarters (74%) don’t have plans to invest in new technology in the next twelve months.

Working remotely or from home is a hot topic in the workplace and small business is no exception. Nearly half (42%) of small business owners say that either they or their employees sometimes work remotely or from home.

Canstar Blue is delighted to announce that the inaugural winner of its NZ Small Business Internet Provider is a tie between 2degrees and Slingshot.

Canstar Blue General Manager Jose George says: “This result highlights the intense competition among broadband providers for New Zealand small business. Both 2degrees and Slingshot scored 5-stars in overall satisfaction, with both scoring 5-stars in four out of our five drivers of satisfaction.







“Small businesses often operate on very tight margins and it’s not surprising that more than a quarter (27%) told us that value for money is a key driver of overall satisfaction.”

Accepting the award, Richard Hann from the Business Operations team at 2degrees says: “We’re thrilled to receive this award. We strive to deliver a simple and seamless service for business owners. We know they’re hugely busy and need a reliable connection, and plans that are easy to understand and good value.”

Slingshot GM Taryn Hamilton says: “We’re chuffed to win this award. Service is at the heart of everything we do at Slingshot, and awards like this prove that investment into a Kiwi call centre and great online self-service tools make the difference to busy Kiwis.”

Canstar Blue is also pleased to announce that Skinny has won its inaugural NZ Small Business Mobile Providers award.

Jose George says: “This is a great achievement for Skinny - winning 5-stars in all five drivers of customer satisfaction. It’s noticeable that Skinny is especially popular among sole traders and online-based businesses, another testament to Skinny’s great personalised customer service.”

Skinny’s Brand Manager Ally Young says: “On behalf of the team at Skinny, we’re immensely honoured to receive an award in a category that we don’t commercially market to. Small businesses are clearly liking our simple, low-cost, well-serviced products that gets the job done for them - sometimes businesses don’t want all the ‘bells & whistles’. This shows there is a need for a no-frills brand like Skinny in this segment, and we will strive to look after this group of customers in the future.”

Customer Satisfaction Ratings

NZ Small Business Internet Providers 2019

About the surveys

Canstar Blue commissioned Qualtrics to survey 843 New Zealand businesses across a range of categories to measure and track customer satisfaction. The outcomes reported are the results from customers whose business has a fixed line internet provider and the business pays the bills. In this case, 438 businesses. The outcomes reported are the results from customers whose business has a mobile phone service and whose business pays for it. In this case 608 businesses.

About Canstar Blue

Launched in June 2011, Canstar Blue is a customer satisfaction research and ratings business that’s core purpose is to help consumers make better purchasing decisions. Based on independent research, our aim is to act as the real voice of the consumer. To date, more than 42,000 Kiwis have rated their customer satisfaction across more than 45 different categories.

Canstar Blue is an initiative of CANSTAR. Active since 1992, CANSTAR is New Zealand and Australia’s premier research and expert ratings agency working with over 30,000 products and more than 300 brands in the financial services industry. CANSTAR is chiefly focused on helping consumers make better financial decisions.

What are the Canstar Blue ratings?