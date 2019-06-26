Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

McConnell to pay $1.1M: used Hawkins' insolvency as a weapon

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 7:02 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

McConnell to pay $1.1M: used Hawkins' insolvency as a weapon - judge

By Paul McBeth

June 26 (BusinessDesk) - The parent company of the former Hawkins businesses tipped into receivership has been ordered to pay $1.1 million of court costs for exploiting the looming failure and delaying a leaky school claim brought by the Ministry of Education.

The High Court has ruled McConnell Ltd, the ultimate shareholding company of H Construction North Island, should have to pay increased costs after it rejected a settlement offer and attempted to seek an adjournment that wasn't just unsuccessful, but unnecessary.

Last year, the ministry won its case against H Construction North Island, with the court ordering a $13.4 million payment to help repair nine leaky buildings at Botany Downs Secondary School in Auckland.

The ministry then sought almost $1.5 million in costs and disbursements, and wanted McConnell Ltd and two of its directors, David McConnell and John McConnell, to pick up the tab.

Justice Mathew Downs accepted the ministry's submission that the ex-Hawkins unit was exploiting its inability to realistically settle, while exploiting its possible insolvency. The ministry had offered to settle for $7.1 million, when H Construction's highest counter offer was $2.1 million, the judgment shows. The former Hawkins unit's own advisors recommended settling several times.

"In summary, McConnell authorised Hawkins to vigorously defend a claim that should have been settled; knew HGL (Hawkins Group Ltd) was paying Hawkins’ legal fees and disbursements because Hawkins could not; was complicit in wielding Hawkins’ likely insolvency as a weapon; and guaranteed representation for its subsidiary when Hawkins would otherwise have been unrepresented," Justice Downs said.



That met the threshold justifying non-party costs. However, the Justice Downs said that didn't establish that the directors were personally liable, given they didn't inject their own money and there was no evidence the directors personally benefitted by eschewing a settlement in favour of a trial.

The McConnell family sold the Hawkins construction business to Downer in March 2017 for A$55.4 million. The Orange H group of companies was set up to complete legacy projects Downer didn't want. It was placed in receivership in May 2018, 10 days after the Ministry of Education's win on the Botany Downs claim.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 