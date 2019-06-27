Airways New Zealand simulates Lebanon skies

THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2019

An advanced air traffic control training facility opened in Beirut, Lebanon this week uses pioneering simulation technology developed by Airways New Zealand.

The completion of the 12-month project marks a significant step forward for Airways International, the commercial arm of the New Zealand air navigation service provider, as the organisation advances its training related business in the Middle East.

Airways developed and installed the air traffic control (ATC) tower and surveillance training simulators for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Lebanon at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The facility was officially opened by the country’s Minister of Public Works and Transport Youssef Fenianos, and will be used to train Lebanese air traffic controllers and students. Delegates from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) attended this week’s ceremony alongside Lebanese Government dignitaries.

Airways’ innovative and highly realistic TotalControl simulation technology enhances the quality and speed of ATC training, significantly reducing on-the-job training time while the industry worldwide is under increased pressure to train enough air traffic controllers to meet demand.

The successful project showcases New Zealand innovation and Airways’ ability to compete on the world stage, Airways International CEO Sharon Cooke says.

“The Middle East is a key target market and our work in Lebanon further cements our reputation in the region as a high quality training technology and services provider.”







The TotalControl simulators installed in DGCA’s facility at Beirut International Airport imitate the full ATC flight information region using high fidelity 3D graphics, developed in conjunction with Animation Research Ltd in Dunedin. The same technology is used in Airways’ ATC training centres in Christchurch and Palmerston North, and in its training academy in Kuwait, established in December 2018.

Airways has been delivering ATC training solutions and consultancy services to the Middle East region for more than 20 years. In the past two years the organisation has delivered training for customers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

ends

© Scoop Media