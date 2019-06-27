Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - June 27, 2019

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 9:04 am
The NZDUSD opens higher at 0.6676 this morning.

The NZD gained across the board yesterday after the RBNZ left the Official Cash Rate on hold at 1.50%, despite stating the further interest rate cuts are likely. They highlighted downside risks to the inflation target and sustainable employment and it certainly appears the RBNZ will be in a position to lower the OCR at its next meeting on 8th August.

Overnight, the NZDUSD traded to 2-month high of 0.6690, the NZDAUD touched 0.9575 – a level last seen 3rd April, while the NZDGBP hit 0.5275 – a 3-month high. The NZDEUR, NZDJPY, & NZDCAD all traded to 2-week peaks.

The global markets are now focusing on the G-20 meeting this week, with emphasis on the side meeting between the US and China in the hope they can make headway in resolving their trade dispute. Adding a little spice was President Trump when he once again threatened substantial addition tariffs if a deal can’t be reached.

The GBP weakened after Boris Johnson, the top pick to be the next British Prime Minister, reaffirmed his desire to take the UK out of the EUR with or without a deal by the current 31 October deadline.

ANZ Business Confidence will be released at 1pm.

Global equity markets were generally little changed on the day - Dow +0.1%, S&P 500 0.0%, FTSE -0.1%, DAX +0.1%, CAC -0.3%, Nikkei -0.5%, Shanghai -0.2%.

Gold prices dropped 0.9% to USD$1,410. WTI Crude Oil prices jumped 2.5% to US$59.22 per barrel, buoyed by an outage at a major US refinery and industry data that showed crude inventories were at lower levels than forecast.

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

