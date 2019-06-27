BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update
Cryptocurrency Market
Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$505,659,818,304.61
Market capitalisation today: NZD$547,549,523,943.01
Change: 8.28%
Total 24-hour volume yesterday:
NZD$103,575,347,226.16
Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$151,153,394,540.70
Change: 45.94%
Bitcoin
Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$17,041.07
Open price today: NZD$18,921.08
Change: 11.03%
Dominance: 61.45%
Ethereum Market
Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$467.79
Open price today: NZD$510.23
Change: 9.07%
Dominance: 9.94%
XRP Market
Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$0.6993
Open price today: NZD$0.7243
Change: 3.56%
Dominance: 5.63%
Notable
Mentions
Number of cryptocurrencies: 2289
Rankings by 24-hour volume:
1. Bitcoin (BTC)
2. Tether (USDT)
3. Ethereum (ETH)
4. Litecoin (LTC)
5. EOS (EOS)
6. XRP (XRP)
7. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
8. TRON (TRX)
9. Ethereum Classic (ETC)
10. NEO (NEO)
The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Egretia (EGT) rising 21.64% while the top loser is HyperCash (HC) dropping 20.09%
Disclaimer:
Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap).
The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.
