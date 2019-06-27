Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mainland to acquire printing assets of Inkwise

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


Issued 27 June 2019
Release No. 161

Commission grants clearance for Mainland to acquire printing assets of Inkwise


The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mainland Print Limited to acquire the heatset and coldset web offset printing assets of Inkwise Limited.

In considering Mainland’s application, the Commission focused on competition issues in the market for the supply of coldset printing services in the South Island and in the national market for the supply of heatset printing services.

Chair Anna Rawlings said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.

“We consider that the presence of a major competing supplier in each market with significant excess capacity is likely to constrain the ability of Mainland, and its shareholders, to raise prices, reduce service quality or foreclose downstream publishers,” Ms Rawlings said.

“In addition, we considered whether the acquisition could affect competition by enabling Mainland to coordinate with its competitors. However, we are satisfied on the evidence before us that the market is currently delivering competitive outcomes and that the proposed acquisition is not likely to substantially change that situation.”

A public version of the written reasons for the decision will be available on the Commission’s case registerin the near future.

Background

Inkwise is based in Rolleston and provides heatset printing services to magazine publishers and retail catalogue customers, and coldset printing services to newspaper publishers.



Mainland is a recently established joint venture company owned in equal shares by Blue Star Group (New Zealand) Limited and Allied Press Limited.
Blue Star provides a range of commercial printing services including heatset printing services to magazine publishers and retail catalogue customers. These services are provided through its division called Webstar, which has printing operations in Masterton and Auckland.

Allied Press is a South Island based publisher of daily and community newspapers which has interests in newspaper printing operations in Dunedin, Alexandra and Greymouth. Allied Press also provides coldset printing services to other newspaper publishers.

The Commission will give clearance to a proposed merger if it is satisfied that it would be unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in any market in New Zealand. Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 