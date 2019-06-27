Creative summit to bring global industry experts to NZ

Lady Gaga’s Creative Director, and John Legend’s Manager are amongst the international line up of guest presenters announced for The Phoenix Summit – a new forum for creativity and innovation launching in Auckland this September.

The vision of music entrepreneur Hamish Pinkham, who co-founded New Zealand music festival Rhythm and Vines, The Phoenix Summit was born from his desire to create a forum for inspiration across New Zealand’s creative and innovation sectors, and to lead the call for New Zealanders to rise up to meet the social challenges we face.

“The Phoenix Summit is a chance to gather a network of kiwis who have aspirations of change and connectivity”, says Pinkham, “The event will be one that spurs important conversations and connections, bringing people together to hear stories of success from the innovators who are making waves in the creative world both at home and abroad.”

Structured around a series of keynote talks, fireside chats and Q&A sessions, The Phoenix Summit will give New Zealand’s creative community a positive forum to discuss leading issues and be inspired by those who are making a change. The Phoenix Summit has recently announced its first four international guest presenters in its line up of global entertainment industry leaders.

First announced is world class festival producer Allison Shaw. As CEO and founder of Manic Monkee, Shaw produced the first all solar powered music festival to raise money for children with cancer, as well as being the head booker for Moogfest, established by Dr Robert Moog of Moog Synthesizer. Shaw is also a key player in the music and social movement space with her many events raising significant funds for key charities and causes.







Ty Stiklorius is next announced, as the Co-Founder and CEO of entertainment and social-impact company Friends at Work, Stiklorius is the long-time manager of musician John Legend and collaborated with Legend on the #FREEAMERICA campaign which set out lead the conversation regarding mass incarceration and change the US criminal justice system.

Alongside Stiklorius is Creative Director Rob English. English has worked with several a-list celebrities launching new products to market – including work with Lady Gaga, John Legend and Lindsay Stirling as well as the likes of Reebok, Google and other international brands. His work in the commercial space has seen a huge amount of accolades with Oprah praising his 2019 commercial for Pampers as her Number 1 choice of commercial during the 2019 Superbowl.

Local industry heavyweight Mark Roach will present a keynote at the summit about Auckland recently becoming a UNESCO approved music city. A man with 25 years of experience in the music industry, and most recently as the marketing and special projects manager of Recorded Music New Zealand and CEO of Muse Creative, Mark is also responsible for the landmark exhibition Volume: Making Music in Aotearoa at Auckland War Memorial Museum,

Additional international guests as well as local creatives making waves in their industries are due to be announced shortly. “I’m looking forward to sharing this with our local creative community”, says Pinkham, “The opportunity Phoenix Summit creates reaches far beyond music – but is an opportunity our innovation and creative community to come together to connect and be inspired. Who knows what collaborations and incredible projects this could lead to.”

The Phoenix Summit will take place on Saturday 14 September 2019 at Auckland’s Q Theatre. EarlyBird Tickets on sale now for $149 from Q Theatre





