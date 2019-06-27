Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar benefits from optimism US, China can reach deal

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 11:05 am
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar benefits from optimism US, China can reach trade deal


By Rebecca Howard

June 27 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar rose as sentiment improves ahead of the G20 meeting in Japan this weekend.

The kiwi was trading at 66.80 US cents at 7:55am from 65.52 US cents at 5pm in Wellington. The trade-weighted index was at 72.92 from 72.72.

Markets got a lift when US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday the US and China were close to a trade deal and that he’s optimistic progress can be made during talks between President Donald Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping.

"We are about 90 percent of the way there and I think there's a path to complete this," he said.

"The financial world seems a slightly happier place this morning... the risk dial has been cranked a little higher," said Kiwibank dealer Mike Shirley.

While the two leaders may agree to another tariff ceasefire on the sidelines of this weekend’s G20 summit in Osaka, doubts remain on the pace of the progress.

"Given the differences between the two sides, we suspect that any truce will prove temporary," said Capital Economics. "The conclusions of the summit itself are likely to be vague, with the group still divided over the way forward on issues like WTO reform, climate change and sustainable investment."

The New Zealand dollar also continued to benefit after the central bank kept rates on hold at 1.50 percent yesterday.

Today's ANZ business outlook survey at 1pm will garner interest as markets look to see if business sentiment has improved at all.

The kiwi was trading at 95.55 Australian cents from 95.51. It was at 52.62 British pence from 52.49, at 58.75 euro cents from 58.56, at 72.01 yen from 71.49, and at 4.5946 Chinese yuan from 4.5826.

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 