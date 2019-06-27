Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Genesis Invests in McGrath Nurseries

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: McGrath Nurseries

27 June 2019

Media Release

McGrath Nurseries Ltd, one of New Zealand’s largest and most successful fruit tree nurseries, has been sold to New Zealand investors.

New Zealand based Genesis Private Equity has purchased the nursery business, which is a major supplier of apple, pear, peach, nectarine, plum, apricot and cherry trees to commercial growers all around the country. McGrath Nurseries is the dominant supplier in the New Zealand summerfruit industry, growing more than 90 per cent of cherry trees and more than 75 per cent of apricot trees planted here; and is one of two major New Zealand apple tree nurseries, growing a significant proportion of this country’s apple trees.

John Rolleston, Chairman of Genesis Private Equity says “the acquisition of McGrath Nurseries is an excellent opportunity for Genesis Private Equity to be involved in and support New Zealand’s horticultural sector which is experiencing sustained growth. McGrath Nurseries is a leading business, with a strong reputation for excellence across all levels of the organisation. We are pleased to also have an ongoing and working relationship with McGrath’s founder, Andy McGrath. This is a fantastic New Zealand success story and Genesis is looking forward to being part of the next chapter.”

Founder Andy McGrath will retain his varietal development and intellectual property ownership businesses and stay on as a director of the new nursery company – McGrath Nurseries 2019 Ltd. Peter Crow will chair the new company’s board.



Newly appointed Chief Executive of McGrath Nurseries 2019 Ltd is Ben Curry, who is leaving his role as Chief Executive at Rangitata Diversion Race Management to take up the McGrath role. Ben will start working with Andy and his team at the nursery in July, with the transfer of ownership occurring in September.

“Genesis invests New Zealanders’ funds in New Zealand businesses. It invests in solid, profitable businesses that welcome an investor bringing commercial expertise at governance level, as well as capital. It looks for companies with experienced management, consistent and growing profitability, and a strong economic foundation for future growth. McGrath Nurseries is a successful business that ticks all those boxes,” says Ben Curry.

He says McGrath Nurseries 2019 will continue delivering quality fruit trees to the growing New Zealand market, “with a strong focus on growth and the opportunities presented by New Zealand’s fast growing horticultural sector.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from McGrath Nurseries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 