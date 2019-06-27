Capital Review submissions to be released

ADVISORY

Release date: 1 July 2019

Capital Review – release of submissions

The Reserve Bank will on Monday 1 July 2019 release submissions plus a Summary Document on the fourth consultation paper in its Capital Review, which proposes several measures to ensure a safer banking system for New Zealanders.

The Summary Document will collate the common themes and views raised in the submissions. It is not intended to be an exhaustive summary of all points raised, and will not provide the Reserve Bank’s response to the submissions. These will be published alongside final decisions, expected in November 2019.

The first consultation paper, an ‘Issues Paper’, discussed at a high level the scope and key issues that should be covered by the Review. The second, ‘What should qualify as bank capital?’, discussed the definition of regulatory capital instruments. Questions relating to the measurement of risk for bank exposures were addressed in the third consultation paper, ‘Calculation of risk-weighted assets’.

The most recent consultation paper, ‘How much capital is enough?’, asked for views on proposed capital requirements for banks, as well as the other proposals in the Capital Review to date.











