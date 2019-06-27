Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Capital Review submissions to be released

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 1:45 pm
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

ADVISORY

Release date: 1 July 2019

Capital Review – release of submissions

The Reserve Bank will on Monday 1 July 2019 release submissions plus a Summary Document on the fourth consultation paper in its Capital Review, which proposes several measures to ensure a safer banking system for New Zealanders.

The Summary Document will collate the common themes and views raised in the submissions. It is not intended to be an exhaustive summary of all points raised, and will not provide the Reserve Bank’s response to the submissions. These will be published alongside final decisions, expected in November 2019.

The first consultation paper, an ‘Issues Paper’, discussed at a high level the scope and key issues that should be covered by the Review. The second, ‘What should qualify as bank capital?’, discussed the definition of regulatory capital instruments. Questions relating to the measurement of risk for bank exposures were addressed in the third consultation paper, ‘Calculation of risk-weighted assets’.

The most recent consultation paper, ‘How much capital is enough?’, asked for views on proposed capital requirements for banks, as well as the other proposals in the Capital Review to date.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 