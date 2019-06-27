Overall Listenership Increases

MEDIAWORKS MEDIA ALERT

GFK COMMERCIAL RADIO SURVEY RESULTS

S2/2019; 27 JUNE 2019

OVERALL LISTENERSHIP INCREASES

MediaWorks listenership has increased by 12,600 listeners from April 2019 now reaching 2,391,000 listeners nationwide - more than 467,000 listeners ahead of its closest competitor*

The Edge (630,400), The Breeze (569,900) and More FM (567,500) are the three most listened-to music stations in the country (in that order), with each network increasing their cumulative audience by more than 20,000 listeners*

MORE FM IS THE TOP MUSIC BREAKFAST SHOW, THE BREEZE IS NZ’S MOST POPULAR MUSIC STATION

More FM has the leading music show at Breakfast time$, with the network increasing its total breakfast listenership by 16,900. The Breeze and The Rock follow with the second and third most popular music shows in the country##

The Breeze is New Zealand’s most popular music station outright with 8.6% share nationwide

MEDIAWORKS HAS TOP FIVE AFTERNOON DRIVE MUSIC SHOWS

The Breeze’s Robert Scott maintains his title as king of music drive time, followed by The Edge Afternoon’s multi-award winning trio Jono, Ben and Sharyn who at 3pm today commence their attempt to set a new Guiness World Record for the most number of radio interviews recorded in 24 hours. Following The Edge, More FM Drive with Jase, Jay-Jay and Flynny is in third, followed by The Rock’s Jay and Dunc and The Sound’s Robert Taylor#

GEORGE FM INCREASES SHARE IN 21ST YEAR

Celebrating its 21st birthday this year with an event in July, George FM has gained 21,100 listeners nationally*







In Auckland, the station has almost doubled its share** to 4.2% and has a cumulative audience of 93,500 - an increase of 16,400 listeners*

MAGIC IS NEW ZEALAND’S THIRD BIGGEST STATION

The Magic brand has maintained its debut position as NZ’s third biggest station overall with 8% share

Magic has taken over the Tauranga airwaves during the day with Music and Talk the morning and afternoon shows of choice.

The 9am-12pm timeslot, led by Peter ‘the King of Tauranga’ Williams has 15,200 listeners, 2,500 ahead of its nearest competitor$$

In Auckland, Magic’s share grew to 5.8% with the breakfast (6am-9am) lineup increasing its share in the market by 0.7% to 6.1%**

MEDIAWORKS REMAINS HOME OF THE COMMERCIALLY IMPORTANT 25-54 AUDIENCE

MediaWorks continues to be the home of the commercially important 25-54 demographic with the top four music stations nationwide by share+ with The Rock, The Breeze, More FM and The Sound

ROVA GOES FROM STRENGTH-TO-STRENGTH

The all-new rova is available now via the Apple App Store and Google Play stores with more content than ever before. Users can enjoy 20 new Music+ stations, radio show catch-up and original podcasts. Rova continues its success gaining a further 28,000~ downloads since April 2019, recording 470,000 total app downloads to date. The number of unique monthly users has also increased to 133,000~~, an increase of 12,000 users per month Of the results, Leon Wratt, MediaWorks Radio Group Content Director, who on Monday celebrates 25 years at the company, says: “This is another strong performance from our MediaWorks radio brands to mark the halfway point of 2019. I am thrilled to have the top music Breakfast show and the top five afternoon Drive music shows in the country, this is an exceptional achievement and shows the depth and breadth of our presenters. To grow our listenership even further is the icing on the cake."

-ENDS

GfK RADIO AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT SURVEY, COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS NZ TOTAL 2/2019, (NB: Waikato is S3 2017), ALL PEOPLE 10+, COMMERCIAL SHARE (%), MON-SUN, 12MN–12MN (UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED). Any comparisons made are done with GfK Survey 1 2019 (unless otherwise stated). Any data prior to 2016 available on request | * CUME AUD (000’s), All 10+, MON-SUN, 12MN-12MN | ** AUCKLAND 2/2019 COMMERCIAL SHARE (%), All 10+, MON-SUN, 12MN-12MN UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED | +COMMERCIAL SHARE (%), 25-54, MON-SUN, 12MN-12MN | # COMMERCIAL SHARE (%), All 10+, MON-FRI, 4PM-7PM | ## COMMERCIAL SHARE (%), All 10+, MON-FRI, 6AM-9AM | $ CUME AUD (000’S), All 10+, MON-FRI, 6AM-9AM | $$ TAURANGA 2/2019 CUME AUD (000’S), All 10+, MON-FRI, 9AM-12PM | *** COMPARED TO THE BREEZE | ~App Annie | ~~Adobe Analytics | Magic Music & Talk includes a combination of Magic and RadioLIVE for the following dates in S2 2019 Regional: Sunday June 24 - Saturday November 10, 2018.





