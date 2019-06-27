Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commercial Radio Remains a Dominant Media with NZ Audiences

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 1:55 pm
Commercial Radio Remains a Dominant Media with New Zealand Audiences. - Total NZ - Survey 2 2019

RBA CEO Jana Rangooni is pleased to see radio continuing to appeal to such large audiences across New Zealand and points out the robustness of the industry’s audience measurement. “GfK sample over 15,000 people every year and invest heavily to ensure the sample replicates the population in every way. This is without doubt one of the most extensive pieces of consumer research done in New Zealand.”

Mediaworks Head of Content, Leon Wratt, is pleased with the results. “As an industry we must continue to strive to create products that people love, so it's great to see radio continuing to produce excellent audience numbers right across all the age groups.”

NZME Group Director - Entertainment, Dean Buchanan, points out “Radio is such a personal medium. These listening numbers are credit to all the amazing radio people who share their stories, life experiences and perspectives with New Zealand in a way that’s prompting more and more Kiwis to tune in and engage.”

Please note: The S2 2019 release does not include an S2 release for the Waikato region. The weather effect that took down the Rurutransmission tower continues to impact coverage in the area and as a result no surveys will occur in Waikato until late 2019. All historic S3 2017 data for Waikato will be carried forward for S1, S2 and S3 2019 for both Total NZ and Waikato markets. The industry requests that all users ensure all data used for these markets is clearly identified within the source.

Full release: GfK_NZ_Commercial_Radio_Ratings_Media_Release_S2_2019.pdf



