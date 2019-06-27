Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism industry supports public service reform

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

27 June 2019

Improved collaboration across the public service will help increase tourism’s contribution to New Zealand’s economy and wellbeing, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

State Services Minister Chris Hipkins has announced plans to reform the public service, paving the way for government agencies to work together on common issues. The announcement aligns with a submission TIA made on the proposed reform of the State Sector Act 1988.

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says the Government and its agencies have listened to TIA’s ongoing pleas for a more coordinated approach to tourism, which is a complex system involving many agencies across the public service.

Those that TIA regularly engages with include the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, Department of Conservation, Tourism New Zealand, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ministry for the Environment, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Development, Treasury, Ministry of Transport, New Zealand Transport Agency, New Zealand Customs Service, Biosecurity New Zealand, Department of Internal Affairs, Stats NZ, Immigration New Zealand, WorkSafe, Maritime New Zealand and the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Government’s recently released Tourism Strategy recognises this complexity, noting that a more coordinated approach is necessary, with different government agencies, industry and local government working together for best results.



“As our submission on the State Sector Act reform says, any moves to overcome the existing fragmented approach to tourism will be welcomed. It is important that Government does not take a narrow or ad hoc approach to tourism management and investment. Its agencies must not work in silos,” Mr Roberts says.

“The proposed changes to the public service announced by Minister Hipkins should help create a deeper understanding and recognition within the public service of the depth and breadth of the tourism industry and its relevance to the New Zealand economy. It should also bring improved decision-making that recognises the full impact of policy decisions on tourism operators, communities and visitors.”

ENDS


