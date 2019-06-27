Plexure launches AI driven Analytics Studio after investment

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – June 27, 2019 – Hot off the heels of strong 2019 financials – which included the ultimate vote of confidence from McDonald’s, who purchased a 9.9 percent stake in the company - NZX listed Plexure (PLX: NZ), has today announced the release of its new product, Analytics Studio.

Plexure, a leader in mobile engagement software, has transformed itself in the last two years to become a self-sustaining, cash flow positive business, and tripled its share price along the way.

The announcement of its Analytics Studio is a step towards Plexure’s next phase of growth and demonstrates its continuous focus and commitment to creating world-class customer engagement experiences.

Analytics Studio, an analytics and visualisation tool embedded within Plexure’s existing platform, will allow marketers and business decision makers to effortlessly monitor their CRM goals. But Analytics Studio is much more than a reporting tool, it’s all about data and insight. It leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence to alert its users to critical changes in business metrics and consumer interaction as they happen, so that marketers can focus on important issues immediately. Analytics Studio’s Spotlight function will enable the creation and refinement of highly targeted and personalised engagement activities that drive retention and customer lifetime value.

“The future of marketing is personal,” says Plexure Chief Executive, Craig Herbison.

“Through the release of Analytics Studio, we will enable our customers to create insight driven personalised interactions, with ease and efficiency. Analytics Studio will be an invaluable tool, to better understand consumer data and implement actionable insights to ensure we’re providing even more value to the end-user.”







“We’re dedicated to the insight and data analytics innovation and will continue to support our clients in amplifying their customer engagement,” he concludes.

Plexure’s technology has played an integral role in McDonald’s digital transformation with the Company powering a version of McDonald’s Global Mobile App in 48 countries outside the U.S. and other markets, including Italy and Japan. The NZD$5.4 million transaction in April 2019 marked McDonald’s first-ever investment in a mobile app vendor, with Plexure being only one of two technology companies the global fast-food giant has ever invested in.

With over 120 million consumers on the platform to date, and its technology deployed in 54 countries in 78 languages, Plexure is changing the way consumers interact with companies and is well-positioned to continue on its upward trajectory.

