Union Welcomes Change of Heart at Mitre 10

FIRST Union welcomes and acknowledges Martin Dippie’s enthusiastic reaction to the Employment Relations Authority decision which provides living wages to FIRST Union members.

In a letter to staff, Martin Dippie who is chairman of the board of Mitre 10 as well as the franchise owner of the affected sites stated, ‘We are pleased with the outcomes of the ERA decision and feel that it was a fair compromise between us and the Union.’ The letter goes on to reassure staff that their jobs are secure ‘We want to put your minds at ease that there will be no significant changes to our business as a result of the decision.’

“After 6 years trying to negotiate with Martin Dippie, our members are delighted at this sudden change of heart and attitude” said FIRST Union Secretary, Tali Williams “As a Chairman of Mitre 10 NZ Limited and a member of University of Otago Council, Mr Dippie’s leadership on this issue is most welcome.

“Given now living wages are endorsed by chairman of Mitre 10 board, we are calling on the living wage to be paid to all Mitre 10 staff across the country. FIRST union also ask other retail sector employers to follow Mr Dippie’s lead and pay their workers living wage” she said.











