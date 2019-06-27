Tourism industry welcomes appointment of Associate Minister

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is delighted that the Prime Minister has listened to its plea for an Associate Tourism Minister to be appointed.

As part of the Cabinet reshuffle announced today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has appointed Peeni Henare as Associate Minister of Tourism.

“TIA’s long-held position has been that the size and importance of our industry justifies a high ranking Minister supported by an Associate Minister,” TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

TIA wrote to the Prime Minister in November 2018 asking her to consider appointing an Associate Tourism Minister.

“We have a strong relationship with Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis but an inevitable consequence of a senior minister holding the portfolio is that it must compete with his other portfolios for time and attention.

“As a former Tourism Spokesperson, Minister Henare is already known to the industry and I look forward to updating him on the latest developments.”









© Scoop Media

