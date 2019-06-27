Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gabs's last hurrah - Makhlouf apologises, agrees he erred

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 9:16 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Gabs's last hurrah - Makhlouf apologises, agrees he erred

By Pattrick Smellie

June 27 (BusinessDesk) - The departing secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel 'Gabs' Makhlouf has issued an apology for his department's lax website security and agreed that he got it wrong in describing the resulting breach of Budget security as a case of being "deliberately and systematically hacked".

The National Party had discovered it could access Budget materials using the search bar on the Treasury website and released documents ahead of the May 30 Budget, derailing the lead-up to the coalition government's first 'well-being' Budget.

In a statement issued by the Treasury just before the end of Makhlouf's last working day and overshadowed by a Cabinet reshuffle announcement, Makhlouf said he was pleased the report into the security breach by deputy state services commissioner John Ombler had found that "my honesty and integrity are not in question".

"Mr Ombler’s investigation was conducted thoroughly and fairly," said Makhlouf. "I have read the report carefully and encourage others to do so. I apologise that Budget information was not kept secure. The inquiry that I asked the SSC Commissioner to undertake will help us understand exactly how that happened and how to stop it happening again.

"The report confirms I acted at all times in good faith and with political neutrality. It also confirms that I acted reasonably, other than in my descriptions of the incident."

Makhlouf, who described himself at a surprisingly civil farewell at Parliament on June 13 as someone who had arrived to take the job as "a Pom, and leave a Kiwi" said it had been "my privilege to have had the opportunity to serve New Zealanders and I’m very proud of what my Treasury team has achieved over the last eight years".



The Ombler report prompted SSC head Peter Hughes to "call it out" that Makhlouf had failed to take personal responsibility for the breach of Budget secrecy and intimated at a press conference that he would have expected Makhlouf to offer his resignation over such a serious breach of a core responsibility of the Treasury to protect sensitive economic information.

"No offer was forthcoming. He was aware of his options," said Hughes.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 