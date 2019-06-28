Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZTA Faces Possible Class Action From Former Employees

Friday, 28 June 2019, 8:22 am
Press Release: LawFuel


LawFuel.com- Legal news site LawFuel has reported that The New Zealand Transport Agency may face a class action from former employees of the Agency following the resignation of former Chief Executive Fergus Gammie.

The embattled former CEO left in the new year after the Agency faced criticism over the poor enforcement of transport regulations, leading to the recall of nealry 20,000 vehicles that needed WOF retests.

LawFuel reports that under Mr Gammie the Agency was obsessed with becoming a fully digital agency, leading to both failure on the 'digital front' as well as on the traditional front where key issues like road safety, road improvement, emissions and other factors were slipping badly.

Staff have reportedly been massively upset over what occurred and been required to sign non disclosure agreements among other things.

The full story from LawFuel may be read here.

About LawFuel - LawFuel is the leading independent law news and jobs network in New Zealand as well as publishing about the law business globally.



