Gull Saves Kiwis From Double Whammy Petrol Tax

Friday 28 June 2019



Gull Commits to Hold Down Prices Despite Two Fuel Excise Taxes

Gull says the double petrol tax that will hit motorists from Monday 1 July is enough to herald a winter of discontent, but it will hold the line and not raise its prices, so Kiwis get some joy at the pump.

The 3.5 cents per litre + GST fuel excise tax and the 0.3 cents per litre + GST Petroleum & Engine Fuel Monitoring Levy (PEFML) increases come into effect on Monday 1 July pushing prices higher adding to Winter’s bite at the pump.

Gull Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist says the double whammy petrol tax is somewhat ironic given the Government’s enquiry into petrol prices alleging profit gouging is still ongoing.

“Rushing the double whammy of petrol taxes through on 1 July is 3 months earlier than planned and also less than 9 months since the previous excise tax increase in October 2018 – regardless Gull is committed to giving Kiwis the best value fuel in New Zealand as we have always done.”

Gull Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist says “We are committing to holding down our prices until at least Wednesday 3rd July 2019. We are determined to offer motorists a chance to catch their breath wherever possible, so we think it’s appropriate to pass on the pre-tax savings to our customers rather than using the excise tax as an excuse to push prices up.”

At our company operated retail network across the North Island, where Gull controls retail prices, average prices will be as follows until at least Wednesday 3rd July 2019.



Fuel Grade Average Price per litre Regular (91 octane) $ 2.087 Force 10 (98 octane) $ 2.237 Diesel $ 1.467







In addition, Gull, has their lowest pump price at their Atiamuri site, selling as below:



Fuel Grade Pump Price Regular (91 octane) $ 1.997 Force 10 (98 octane) $ 2.147 Diesel $ 1.447

You can visit the link www.gull.nz/locator to get a complete list of all their sites across the North Island.

