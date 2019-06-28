Gull Saves Kiwis From Double Whammy Petrol Tax
Friday 28 June 2019
Gull Saves Kiwis From Double Whammy Petrol Tax Winter of Discontent
Gull Commits to Hold Down Prices Despite Two Fuel Excise Taxes
Gull says the double petrol tax that will hit motorists from Monday 1 July is enough to herald a winter of discontent, but it will hold the line and not raise its prices, so Kiwis get some joy at the pump.
The 3.5 cents per litre + GST fuel excise tax and the 0.3 cents per litre + GST Petroleum & Engine Fuel Monitoring Levy (PEFML) increases come into effect on Monday 1 July pushing prices higher adding to Winter’s bite at the pump.
Gull Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist says the double whammy petrol tax is somewhat ironic given the Government’s enquiry into petrol prices alleging profit gouging is still ongoing.
“Rushing the double whammy of petrol taxes through on 1 July is 3 months earlier than planned and also less than 9 months since the previous excise tax increase in October 2018 – regardless Gull is committed to giving Kiwis the best value fuel in New Zealand as we have always done.”
Gull Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist says “We are committing to holding down our prices until at least Wednesday 3rd July 2019. We are determined to offer motorists a chance to catch their breath wherever possible, so we think it’s appropriate to pass on the pre-tax savings to our customers rather than using the excise tax as an excuse to push prices up.”
At
our company operated retail network across the North Island,
where Gull controls retail prices, average prices will be as
follows until at least Wednesday 3rd July 2019.
|Fuel Grade
|Average Price per litre
|Regular (91 octane)
|$ 2.087
|Force 10 (98 octane)
|$ 2.237
|Diesel
|$ 1.467
In addition, Gull, has their
lowest pump price at their Atiamuri site, selling as
below:
|Fuel Grade
|Pump Price
|Regular (91 octane)
|$ 1.997
|Force 10 (98 octane)
|$ 2.147
|Diesel
|$ 1.447
You can visit the link www.gull.nz/locator to get a complete list of all their sites across the North Island.
