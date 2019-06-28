Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gull Saves Kiwis From Double Whammy Petrol Tax

Friday, 28 June 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: Gull Petroleum

Friday 28 June 2019


Gull Saves Kiwis From Double Whammy Petrol Tax Winter of Discontent
Gull Commits to Hold Down Prices Despite Two Fuel Excise Taxes

Gull says the double petrol tax that will hit motorists from Monday 1 July is enough to herald a winter of discontent, but it will hold the line and not raise its prices, so Kiwis get some joy at the pump.

The 3.5 cents per litre + GST fuel excise tax and the 0.3 cents per litre + GST Petroleum & Engine Fuel Monitoring Levy (PEFML) increases come into effect on Monday 1 July pushing prices higher adding to Winter’s bite at the pump.

Gull Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist says the double whammy petrol tax is somewhat ironic given the Government’s enquiry into petrol prices alleging profit gouging is still ongoing.

“Rushing the double whammy of petrol taxes through on 1 July is 3 months earlier than planned and also less than 9 months since the previous excise tax increase in October 2018 – regardless Gull is committed to giving Kiwis the best value fuel in New Zealand as we have always done.”

Gull Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist says “We are committing to holding down our prices until at least Wednesday 3rd July 2019. We are determined to offer motorists a chance to catch their breath wherever possible, so we think it’s appropriate to pass on the pre-tax savings to our customers rather than using the excise tax as an excuse to push prices up.”

At our company operated retail network across the North Island, where Gull controls retail prices, average prices will be as follows until at least Wednesday 3rd July 2019.

Fuel GradeAverage Price per litre
Regular (91 octane)$ 2.087
Force 10 (98 octane)$ 2.237
Diesel$ 1.467


In addition, Gull, has their lowest pump price at their Atiamuri site, selling as below:

Fuel GradePump Price
Regular (91 octane)$ 1.997
Force 10 (98 octane)$ 2.147
Diesel$ 1.447

You can visit the link www.gull.nz/locator to get a complete list of all their sites across the North Island.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Gull Petroleum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 