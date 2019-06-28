ASB takes out Canstar First Home Buyer Award for 2019

Friday 28 June 2019



First home ownership is a huge step in most people’s lives, and ASB has been recognised for its work in helping Kiwis with this process, winning the Canstar First Home Buyer Award for 2019.

The award recognises the financial institution that provides the best combination of products and services as well as support for first home buyers across New Zealand, with ASB coming out top ahead of other banks and lending providers.

ASB retail product general manager Glen Martin says the award is recognition of the work ASB has done in the first home buyer market in particular.

“Buying a first home is an incredibly exciting time but it can also be quite stressful. We’ve spent a lot of time making sure we’re providing the best products and tools for first home buyers, combined with a team of people who are passionate about giving quality guidance and advice. We want to make this process easy and enjoyable, so it’s exciting to have our work recognised by Canstar,” says Martin.

Canstar surveyed ten organisations for the award, with general manager Jose George saying ASB’s offering was strong in a crowded marketplace.

“With first home buyers making up about a third of the mortgage market, this is an area of intense competition for banks. With its strong pricing options and its guidance through the house buying process, ASB stands out in its support for first home buyers,” says George.

This latest award follows ASB being named Canstar Bank of the Year for Home Loans in 2018 and 2019.

“This shows consistency in our focus across the home lending market, especially given how challenging it is to get into the housing market – for first home buyers in particular,” says Martin.





