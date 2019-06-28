Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB takes out Canstar First Home Buyer Award for 2019

Friday, 28 June 2019, 9:48 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

Friday 28 June 2019

First home ownership is a huge step in most people’s lives, and ASB has been recognised for its work in helping Kiwis with this process, winning the Canstar First Home Buyer Award for 2019.

The award recognises the financial institution that provides the best combination of products and services as well as support for first home buyers across New Zealand, with ASB coming out top ahead of other banks and lending providers.

ASB retail product general manager Glen Martin says the award is recognition of the work ASB has done in the first home buyer market in particular.

“Buying a first home is an incredibly exciting time but it can also be quite stressful. We’ve spent a lot of time making sure we’re providing the best products and tools for first home buyers, combined with a team of people who are passionate about giving quality guidance and advice. We want to make this process easy and enjoyable, so it’s exciting to have our work recognised by Canstar,” says Martin.

Canstar surveyed ten organisations for the award, with general manager Jose George saying ASB’s offering was strong in a crowded marketplace.

“With first home buyers making up about a third of the mortgage market, this is an area of intense competition for banks. With its strong pricing options and its guidance through the house buying process, ASB stands out in its support for first home buyers,” says George.

This latest award follows ASB being named Canstar Bank of the Year for Home Loans in 2018 and 2019.

“This shows consistency in our focus across the home lending market, especially given how challenging it is to get into the housing market – for first home buyers in particular,” says Martin.


ENDS



© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 