Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BSA strategic refresh puts the spotlight on harm

Friday, 28 June 2019, 9:50 am
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority


The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has today published its new strategic framework for 2019/20, unveiling a refreshed vision statement with an increased focus on education and engagement, with both broadcasters and the public.

The BSA’s new vision statement is Freedom in Broadcasting without Harm.

“The refreshed strategic framework reflects the BSA’s role in supporting a broadcasting standards framework designed to keep New Zealanders connected and safe,” explains Chair, Judge Bill Hastings. In dealing with complaints about broadcast content, the BSA considers whether a broadcast has caused harm to a degree that justifies limiting the right to freedom of expression. The right to freedom of expression is an important right, for both broadcasters to broadcast and audiences to receive, but comes with responsibilities. The standards impose reasonable restrictions on the exercise of the right and are designed to protect New Zealanders from harm.

“Our overarching goal is that New Zealanders can confidently engage with broadcast content that does not cause harm”, says Judge Hastings. When working effectively, the standards system does not unduly restrict broadcasters’ rights to freedom of expression, and enables audiences to safely make informed decisions about what they and children in their care watch and listen to.

“Equally important is our role in engaging with the public to promote the standards system, which enables audiences to understand the tools that are available to them to manage content in their homes,” Judge Hastings says. This is particularly important for tamariki and rangatahi, and their parents and caregivers, who are faced with navigating the wide range of digital content now available.



“We intend to increase our guidance work with broadcasters to ensure they properly classify and warn audiences about the content they choose to watch. We will also increase our engagement with the public to enable audiences to effectively use these protections with particular focus on supporting children and young people, as well as ensuring that our services are known by and accessible to our diverse communities.”

The BSA’s Statement of Performance Expectations released today explains how the BSA intends to deliver on this strategy.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 