Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fonterra realises $64m gain on sale of foodspring stake

Friday, 28 June 2019, 12:12 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Rebecca Howard

June 28 (BusinessDesk) - Fonterra Cooperative Group has sold its stake in Germany-based Goodminton AG, the parent of active nutrition start-up foodspring, and will realise a $64 million gain on the sale.

Fonterra teamed up with foodspring in March last year to tap into the $200 billion 'active' consumer segment. At the time, Judith Swales, then Fonterra’s chief operating officer, velocity and innovation, said the deal would create "a range of exciting new business and market development opportunities for the co-operative."

Since then, however, Fonterra has embarked on a strategic review that includes divesting a range of assets no longer deemed central to its future, such as the recent $380 million sale of the Tip Top ice-cream business. It is currently reviewing its two wholly-owned farm-hubs in China and considering options for the future ownership of its Dairy Partners Americas Brazil joint venture, including a potential sale of respective stakes.

Fonterra’s chief operating officer NZMP, Kelvin Wickham, says the partnership with foodspring was an exciting early activity for Fonterra’s sports and active lifestyle business unit.

"The partnership gave us immediate and direct access to the fast-growing consumer sports and active lifestyle segment. This is not just about professional athletes or bodybuilders anymore. Today it’s about everyday people taking more interest in their health and wellbeing, living longer and leading more active and healthier lives," he said.



The sale of its stake in Goodminton comes as Mars inked a deal to purchase a majority shareholding in foodspring.

“This continues to be a really attractive market for our dairy protein and dairy specialty ingredients and we will keep up the momentum in this market. We are excited about continuing our relationship with foodspring and its new owners Mars, who will remain a valued customer of our NZMP ingredients business,” said Wickham.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from competition authorities.

The gain on sale is subject to customary purchase price adjustments, exchange rate movements and final audit. It is not yet clear when the transaction will close and whether it will have an impact on current year earnings, Fonterra said.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 