Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Update your preferences to receive 2019 Entrust Dividend

Friday, 28 June 2019, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Entrust

Important information for dividend recipients – two easy steps

Auckland, 28 June 2019 – In the next few weeks more than 333,000 Aucklanders get to choose how they’ll receive their annual Entrust dividend, which will be paid in late September. Documents are arriving soon, by post.

Every year in June, Entrust, the community trust that owns 75.1% of listed company Vector, sends payment preference forms to all households and businesses in the Entrust district, connected to Vector’s electricity network.

Now is a good time for everyone to check their details and review their dividend payment method, says Entrust Chairman, William Cairns.

“We want to make sure everyone gets their dividend as quickly and smoothly as possible. Making sure there’s an exact match between the name on a power bill and a bank account, is a small but very important detail.

“It’s all about making things easy for later in the year. We want to hear from people who want to choose or change their payment method, selecting from:

• Direct credit to a bank account

• Cheque, or

• Credit to their electricity bill.

“Forms will start to appear in letterboxes soon. The good news is that most people won’t have to do anything if everything matches and they’re happy with how they are receiving their Entrust dividend,” says Mr Cairns.

The Entrust dividend, New Zealand’s largest dividend pay-out, went to more than 333,000 people last year, contributing nearly $116 million to the Auckland economy.



To make the payment process smooth, there’s two important things to get right:

1. Check the name on the Entrust form is exactly the same as the bank account that the cheque or direct credit will be paid into. If it’s not, ask your electricity retailer to update your power account name to match

2. To change your payment method update the Entrust form and return it by Tuesday 6 August.

William Cairns encourages everyone living in the Entrust district to check their details.

“Please, take a moment to make those small but important checks now.”

Update forms will be appearing in mailboxes shortly. For more information visit www.entrustnz.co.nz or www.facebook.com/entrustnz

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Entrust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 