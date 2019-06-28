Clive Nelson appointed new head of Heart Foundation



Media Release

28 June 2019





The Heart Foundation today announced the appointment of Clive Nelson as its new Chief Executive.

Heart Foundation Chairman Mike Tomlinson says that Clive is an experienced leader of people who will bring experience in healthcare, established networks and a track record of partnership, collaboration and innovation to New Zealand’s heart health charity.

“The Board are delighted to be able to appoint Clive to lead the Heart Foundation. We were determined to appoint a Chief Executive with the skills and experience required to lead our organisation in its next phase as we continue to lead the fight against heart disease in New Zealand. Clive’s background makes him the ideal appointment,” Mike says.

Clive is currently the Chief Executive of the government’s Health Promotion Agency, a role he has held since the inception of the HPA in 2012.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Heart Foundation,” says Clive.

“While it’s a tough decision to leave the Health Promotion Agency, the opportunity to lead the Heart Foundation in its work to fight New Zealand’s single biggest killer is too important to ignore. I’m very much looking forward to joining a very talented and committed team.”

Clive will join the Heart Foundation in early August 2019.

Previous roles:

2012-present: Chief Executive, Health Promotion Agency

2006-2012: Office of the Chief Executive, Watercare Services Limited. Included a 16-month secondment to the Auckland Transition Agency







1998-2006: Editorial, business and general management roles at Fairfax New Zealand.

For further information contact:

Christine Meads

Mobile: 027 294 0823

Email: ChristineM@heartfoundation.org.nz

Heart disease at a glance:

Heart disease is New Zealand’s single biggest killer, claiming the lives of more than 6,300 New Zealanders every year – that’s one person every 90 minutes.

More than 180,000 New Zealanders are currently living with heart disease.

The Heart Foundation funds cutting-edge research and specialist training for cardiologists, while our education and prevention programmes address heart disease head-on in the community.

The Heart Foundation is New Zealand’s heart charity that is leading the fight against heart disease.

We rely heavily on the generosity of everyday Kiwis to support our life-saving work.

