PR company takes bite at Hell’s misleading stunt

PR company BlacklandPR is appalled by Hell Pizza misleading customers to have them buy non-meat pizzas.

Company director Mark Blackham says Hell Pizza deliberately withheld information and actively inferred the pizzas contained meat.

“The phrase ‘medium-rare burger patty’ is understood by a reasonable person to mean there is meat in there somewhere. Hell knew that, and brazenly admits to not telling customers. This behaviour cannot be sanctioned.

“It is not okay to lie just because you think you’re on the side of ‘good’. The road to Hell is paved with good intentions,” Blackham said.

Blackham was also gobsmacked by the support for Hell from the Consumers’ Institute.

Institute boss Sue Chetwin has previously criticised Fonterra for “using claims that are unclear or may potentially mislead consumers” and companies using the term “cage-free” for “misleading shoppers about what they're buying.”

“An organisation protecting consumer rights is supporting a company that dupes consumers,” said Blackham.

“That’s unacceptable. The rule is that customers get the information they need to make a good choice. Anything else is a slippery slope to marketing anarchy – we’re back to snake oil.”

Disclaimer: BlacklandPR does not represent any interests that may conflict with Hell Pizza.

