Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar headed for 1.7% weekly gain ahead of US-China talk

Friday, 28 June 2019, 8:11 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar headed for 1.7% weekly gain ahead of US-China talks


By Rebecca Howard

June 28 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar is headed for a 1.7 percent weekly gain as markets are positioned for good news on the US-China trade front.

The kiwi was trading at 66.98 US cents at 5pm versus 67.00 cents at 8am in Wellington. It was at 65.87 cents late last Friday in New York. The trade-weighted index was at 73.04 from 73.08 this morning.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to sit down during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan and there is growing optimism that the talks could ease trade tensions between the two nations.

OFX noted, however, "the path to a truce seems opaque at best," and conflicting media reports are adding to the uncertainty.

According to Reuters, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that China was insisting on lifting sanctions on Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as part of a trade deal and that the Trump administration had tentatively agreed to delay new tariffs on Chinese goods.

OMF private client manager Mark Johnson said that while risk sentiment is positive there are “low expectations for a deal” between the two nations.

“If the US manages to reopen trade talks, it may be seen as a positive and risk may rally next week.”

He said the kiwi dollar could push to 68.80 US cents but “that looks very unlikely given the RBNZ easing bias, weak business confidence and subdued domestic growth as identified by the RBNZ recently.”



This week the central bank held rates at a record-low 1.5 percent but said that more monetary policy easing was likely to be necessary.

In the event there is no deal or progress toward one, Johnson said he would expect to see the kiwi open lower on Monday.

The kiwi was trading at 95.52 Australian cents from 95.59. It was at 52.86 British pence from 52.87, at 58.93 euro cents from 58.91, at 72.07 yen from 72.19, and at 4.6032 Chinese yuan from 4.6071.

The New Zealand two-year swap rate was at 1.3407 percent from 1.3383 late yesterday, while the 10-year swap rate was at 1.7750 percent from 1.7975 percent.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 