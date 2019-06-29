Tom Gleeson remains Gold Logie favourite

TAB punters’ Gold Logie questions will be answered tomorrow night with Tom Gleeson maintaining his position as favourite for the award but returning nominee Amanda Keller is hot on his trail.

Gleeson has drifted to $1.90 as Amanda Keller firmed from $4.50 to $3.50 with TAB.

The Project host and third favourite Waleed Aly ($10) is still attracting some attention from TAB customers to win his second Gold Logie.

‘Most Popular Entertainment’ has seen significant change with ‘Anh’s Brush With Fame’ firming from $21 to $4.50 with TAB also.

The Block has won ‘Most Popular Reality Program’ every year since 2015, however, Married at First Sight ($2.50) currently holds the most money wagered on the market as it attempts to break the trend.

The Logies will be live tomorrow night on Channel 9 from the Gold Coast.

TAB ODDS

Gold Logie Winner

$1.90 Tom Gleeson

$3.50 Amanda Keller

$10 Waleed Aly

$13 Sam Mac

$13 Rodger Corser

$34 Eve Morey

$34 Costa Georgiadis Most Popular Reality Program

$2.50 Married at First Sight

$3 The Block

$4.50 Australian Survivor

$5 MasterChef Australia

$21 I’m a Celebrity!

$21 My Kitchen Rules

Graham Kennedy Award

$2.50 Bonnie Anderson (Neighbours)

$3.75 Dylan Alcott (The Set)

$4 Joe Jonas (The Voice)

$5.50 Courtney Miller (Home & Away)

$7.50 Eddie Woo (Teenage Boss)

$11 Tasia Zalar (Mystery Road)



Most popular Actor

$1.85 Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor)

$4 Guy Pearce (Jack Irish)

$4.50 Ryan Moloney (Neighbours)

$7 Ray Meagher (Home & Away)

$9 Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road)

$17 Luke McGregor (Rosehaven)







Most Popular Actress

$1.75 Eve Morey (Neighbours)

$2.10 Asher Keddie (The Cry)

$21 Deb Mailman (Bite Club)

$21 Jenna Coleman (The Cry)

$67 Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven)

$67 Marta Dusseldorp (A Place)

Most Popular Presenter

$2 Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz)

$2.25 Amanda Keller (Living Dancing)

$10 Waleed Aly (The Project)

$15 Carrie Bickmore (The Project)

$21 Costa Georgiadis (Gardening)

$21 Julia Morris (I’m a Celebrity)



Most Popular Comedy Program

$1.60 Have you been paying attention?

$2.50 True Story with Hamish & Andy

$8 Russel Coights All Australian Adventures

$15 Hughesy, We Have a Problem

$26 Shaun Micallefs Mad as Hell

$26 Rosehaven

Most Popular Drama Program

$2.50 Doctor Doctor

$3.25 Wentworth

$4.25 Mystery Road

$5.50 Far Cry

$12 Home & Away

$12 Neighbours

Most Popular Entertainment

$2.25 Hard Quiz

$2.50 Gogglebox Australia

$4.50 Anh’s Brush with Fame

$9 The Voice

$10 Dancing with the Stars

$21 Gruen

Most Popular Lifestyle

$1.60 The Living Room

$2.30 Gardening Australia

$15 Selling Houses Australia

$21 Better Homes and Gardens

$21 Travel Guides

$34 Back in Time for Dinner

Most Popular Current Affairs

$2.50 The Project

$2.75 Four Corners

$5 Australian Story

$7 60 Minutes

$10 7:30

$21 A Current Affair

Most Outstanding Drama

$2.20 Wentworth

$3.75 Secret City: Under the Eagle

$4.50 Mystery Road

$7.50 Doctor Doctor

$11 Neighbours

Most Outstanding Miniseries

$2.20 Bloom

$4 Pine Gap

$5 The Cry

$6 On The Ropes

$11 Olivia Newton-John: Devoted

Most Outstanding Actor

$1.90 Bryan Brown

$5 Robbie Magasiva

$6 Aaron Pedersen

$6 Jay Ryan

$11 Scott Ryan

Most Outstanding Actress

$2.50 Leah Purcell

$4 Danielle Cormack

$5 Nicole Chamoun

$6 Jenna Coleman

$7 Judy Davis



Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

$2.50 Bernard Curry

$4 Ewen Leslie

$5 Frankie J Holden

$6 Ian Meadows

$7 Wayne Blair

Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

$1.90 Jackie Weaver

$4 Celia Ireland

$6 Asher Keddie

$7 Keisha Castle-Hughes

$11 Susie Porter

Most Outstanding Entertainment

$2.25 Have you been paying attention

$2.60 True Story with Hamish & Andy

$6 Gogglebox Australia

$9 Eurovision

$11 Australian Ninja Warrior Most Outstanding Children’s

$1.50 Bluey

$5 Mustangs FC

$6 Bureau Of Magical Things

$8 Teenage Boss

$11 Grace Besides Me Most Outstanding Sports

$1.50 2018 FIFA World Cup

$3.50 Supercars Champ: Bathurst

$7 Aus v India (2nd Test Perth)

$11 Gold Coast 2018 Comm Games

$21 Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Most Outstanding News

$3 Townsville Flood: 7 News

$3.50 James Comey Interview: 7:30

$4 Thai Cave Rescue: 4 Corners

$6 Leadership Spill: Sky News

$9 Who Cares?: 4 Corners

Most Outstanding Documentary

$3 Employable Me

$3.50 Exposed: Case of Keli Lane

$5 Taboo

$5 The Pacific: Wake Capt Cook

$7 Ron Iddles: The Good Cop

Most Outstanding Reality

$2.50 The Block

$3 MasterChef Australia

$3.75 Australia Survivor

$7 Married At First Sight

$9 House Rules

