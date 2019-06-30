Multi-Million Dollar Development Boosts Auckland Economy

A multi-million dollar retail development has provided a significant boost to the local economy with suppliers running 24 hour shifts to manufacture materials for its construction.

Furniture and homewares retailer Nido, will cover a 31,000 sqm area in West Auckland, significantly larger than any other store in the country.

Managing director Vinod Kumar says the sheer scale of the $60 million development has put pressure on their suppliers to meet their demand for locally made materials - which has lead to further job growth.

He says the logistical considerations of the project have also meant much of the work is being done in off-peak hours.

“To ensure there is no disruption to local traffic in transporting the 9,000 cubic metres of concrete being poured, 1,800 truck loads will be delivered to the site in the middle of the night.

“In addition, 1,800 tonnes of structural and reinforcing steel has been ordered. While an order of this size has been a significant boost to our suppliers, they are running in 24 hour shifts to get it manufactured in time,” he says.

Kumar says the New Zealand owned company is proud to have been able to provide work for more than 450 locals on the construction phase of the development as well as employing a further 200+ when the store opens in the coming months.

He says the project is now 40% complete and expected to open some time towards the end of Spring this year.

Kumar says the project will also see the installation of more than 15,000 sqm of roofing, 1,600 piles and 12,600 lineal metres of purlins and girts.

Construction on the Nido site at 158 Central Park Dr, Henderson began in October 2018.

