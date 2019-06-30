Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Multi-Million Dollar Development Boosts Auckland Economy

Sunday, 30 June 2019, 6:43 pm
Press Release: Nido

Multi-Million Dollar Development Boosts Auckland Economy

A multi-million dollar retail development has provided a significant boost to the local economy with suppliers running 24 hour shifts to manufacture materials for its construction.

Furniture and homewares retailer Nido, will cover a 31,000 sqm area in West Auckland, significantly larger than any other store in the country.

Managing director Vinod Kumar says the sheer scale of the $60 million development has put pressure on their suppliers to meet their demand for locally made materials - which has lead to further job growth.

He says the logistical considerations of the project have also meant much of the work is being done in off-peak hours.

“To ensure there is no disruption to local traffic in transporting the 9,000 cubic metres of concrete being poured, 1,800 truck loads will be delivered to the site in the middle of the night.

“In addition, 1,800 tonnes of structural and reinforcing steel has been ordered. While an order of this size has been a significant boost to our suppliers, they are running in 24 hour shifts to get it manufactured in time,” he says.

Kumar says the New Zealand owned company is proud to have been able to provide work for more than 450 locals on the construction phase of the development as well as employing a further 200+ when the store opens in the coming months.

He says the project is now 40% complete and expected to open some time towards the end of Spring this year.

Kumar says the project will also see the installation of more than 15,000 sqm of roofing, 1,600 piles and 12,600 lineal metres of purlins and girts.

Construction on the Nido site at 158 Central Park Dr, Henderson began in October 2018.

-Ends-



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Nido on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 