Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand shakes up cocktail hour for Dry July

Monday, 1 July 2019, 9:02 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

A teetotal tipple will reach new heights today with Air New Zealand introducing a new range of inflight cocktails featuring New Zealand’s first artisan distilled, alcohol-free gin.

Business Premier customers wanting a sophisticated drink without the punch can now order blended cocktails made with boutique Kiwi distillery Ecology & Co’s alcohol-free spirits on flights between Auckland and San Francisco throughout July.

Air New Zealand’s Senior Manager Customer Experience Niki Chave says the alternative aperitifs are inspired by customer feedback.

“Indulging with a delicious drink is a travel ritual many customers enjoy, but 11 percent of our customers tell us they don’t drink alcohol and around one in ten say they enjoy spirits but would never drink spirits in the air, as they want to avoid becoming dehydrated or feeling sluggish at their destination.

“There’s also a rising global interest in ‘cleaner’ drink choices to complement the growing clean eating movement, while many customers just want to hit the ground running.

“Like Ecology & Co, we want to give customers fresh flavours so we’re very excited to be able to add its Asian Spice and London Dry distilled spirits to our cocktail selection.”

Ecology & Co co-founder Di Miller says there’s been tremendous interest in the sugar, carbohydrate and alcohol-free spirits since they launched in October last year.

“Unlike traditional gins which use alcohol to preserve taste, our spirits are made exclusively of distilled botanicals and spices which we hand blend to create our unique flavours. The result is a sophisticated, adult drink, without the hangover.



“We could only have dreamed of the global exposure our Air New Zealand partnership will give Ecology & Co. It’s a brilliant showcase for a Kiwi product that literally began in our garden shed and we can’t wait to see how it goes down onboard.”

Air New Zealand will serve the Muriwai Mule with Ecology & Co Asian Spice and the Tahi Rua Tonic with Ecology & Co London Dry on NZ7 and NZ8 until 31 July. The alcohol-free spirit will also be available with soda and ice for those wanting a zero-sugar beverage.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 