Wellington Lawyer Michael Stephens joins the UAF board

Monday, 1 July 2019, 9:05 am
Press Release: Urban Art Foundation

Wellington media and commercial lawyer, Michael Stephens has accepted an invitation to join the board of The Urban Art Foundation Limited.

The Foundation, operating as The Urban Art Agency is a not-for-profit company committed to making art accessible on streets and in public gateways to enrich New Zealander’s experience of their urban environment.

The Urban Art Agency takes art created by New Zealand artists out of archives and displays it in contemporary easily accessible, outdoor digital media sites – street furniture - for people to view as a source of enjoyment and education.

Michael Stephens said, “The Urban Art Agency is well-known to Wellingtonians through three sites that showcase the best of New Zealand art on Lambton Quay and has more recently begun to extend its presence to other cities.

“I look forward to working with the directors and Urban Art team, to assist them to expand the reach of their exhibitions through additional sites in new centres and to create more public engagement opportunities.

The Urban Art Agency was created in 2016 by Andrew Hagen with assistance from the Wellington City Council, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage and oOH!Media, an Australian outdoor media company. It works in conjunction with artists, art and education experts, government and commercial gallery curators, outdoor media companies and Government departments.

“New Zealand is the only country to present its cultural heritage in this manner on a permanent basis. We are a world leader and it’s estimated that more than one million pedestrians have had the opportunity to view these screenings since Urban Art’s inception,” Michael Stephens said.

Michael joins directors Andrew Hagen (Board Chair) Roland (Rocky) Douché and Sam Jackman on the Urban Art Foundation Limited board.



