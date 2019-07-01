Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MMF and Music Helps announce Wellington Wellbeing Workshop

Monday, 1 July 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: Music Managers Forum

Health and wellbeing are fundamental to music-making at all levels, but also across all areas of the industry – management, production, crew. And many in the music industry in New Zealand do not feel equipped or trained when it comes to wellbeing issues.

The key aim of this workshop is to help provide some insight and tools around wellbeing for those working in the music industry - music managers, self-managed artists, bands, production, crew, venue workers etc.

Experienced MusicHelps counsellor and registered psychologist Nigel Pizzini, will run the workshop and the key topics will be:
1. Identifying key support networks - where to go, who to call, avenues of support.
2. Understand group dynamics – normalising the ups and downs of bands/creative projects and the life-cycle of groups
3. Recognising indicators of concern
4. Protective factors: what are the risks and how can protective measures be put in place

WELLBEING WORKSHOP presented by MusicHelps and the NZ Music Managers Forum

Wellington
School of Music and Creative Media Production
Massey University
Block 1 (Black and grey building behind gym)
Entrance C, Wallace St
Mt Cook
Wellington


Thanks to a Recorded Music NZ Music Grant, the Health Promotion Agency, the NZ Music Managers Forum and MusicHelps, these seminars are FREE and open to all. RSVP is essential to secure your seat.

RSVP to lorraine.owen@mmf.co.nz



