Social Service & Nonprofit Leadership training that works

Monday, 1 July 2019, 9:31 am
Press Release: LEAD

Development Programme: Managing & Leading Community Organisations
with Sandy Thompson and Hilary Star Foged.

Leading in a community organisation can be complex! This training programme develops your skills, knowledge and confidence to manage the people, money, projects, and stakeholders, whilst still driving results. So, no more second-guessing yourself… Three days of highly interactive learning with a coaching option to follow.

3 - 5 July Wellington - Fully Booked!!!!
Visit the website here

31 July - 2 August Auckland
Visit the website here

11 – 13 November Christchurch
Visit the website here


So what's the big deal about specific Not-For-Profit Leadership Training?


Cost:
3 Day Workshop: $750 + GST/person
3 Day Workshop PLUS 6 months of Coaching/Mentoring: $1750 + GST/person


More info & to register please contact
Hilary Star Foged 021-134-0929



The New Zealand Coaching & Mentoring Centre offers a 2 Day Training Programme


Supervision Skills for Health & Social Service Professionals
with Aly McNicoll and Wendy Baker

This skills based training enables senior staff to provide effective supervision for others in their own discipline area:
Unitec Certificate - Level 5, 4 Credits
introduces supervision as a professional development process for health & social service professionals
provides training and processes for one to one clinical supervision
provides opportunities for participants to experience the power of supervision through practice activities and work based tasks.

2 - 3 September Wellington
1 - 2 October Auckland

Visit the website here.


Cost:
2 Day Training: $775 + GST/person


Getting the best out of the people you lead


This practical workshop provides the tools and skills leaders need to adopt a coaching mind-set and take a coaching approach to the wide range of conversations they have in the course of their day, week or year. It will help them avoid the common pitfalls when coaching, and also provides strategies for dealing with difficult situations or conversations.
Plus - Dealing with difficult personalities or toxic behaviours in the workplace. This workshop will also provide strategies for dealing with the 5%ers in the workplace whose difficult personalities cause 95% of the problems.
There will be the opportunity to solve a real and current problem you may be facing at work by applying the tools and skills during the workshop process.

WELLINGTON: Wednesday, 4 September 2019
CHRISTCHURCH: Thursday, 5 September 2019
AUCKLAND: Friday, 13 September 2019
WANGANUI: Monday, 16 September 2019

Visit the website here.


Book Now


Can't attend the workshops but do need development coaching? Sign up with a LEAD Coach or Mentor

