Social Service & Nonprofit Leadership training that works

Development Programme: Managing & Leading Community Organisations

with Sandy Thompson and Hilary Star Foged.

Leading in a community organisation can be complex! This training programme develops your skills, knowledge and confidence to manage the people, money, projects, and stakeholders, whilst still driving results. So, no more second-guessing yourself… Three days of highly interactive learning with a coaching option to follow.

3 - 5 July Wellington - Fully Booked!!!!

Visit the website here

31 July - 2 August Auckland

Visit the website here

11 – 13 November Christchurch

Visit the website here



So what's the big deal about specific Not-For-Profit Leadership Training?



Cost:

3 Day Workshop: $750 + GST/person

3 Day Workshop PLUS 6 months of Coaching/Mentoring: $1750 + GST/person



More info & to register please contact

Hilary Star Foged 021-134-0929







The New Zealand Coaching & Mentoring Centre offers a 2 Day Training Programme



Supervision Skills for Health & Social Service Professionals

with Aly McNicoll and Wendy Baker

This skills based training enables senior staff to provide effective supervision for others in their own discipline area:

Unitec Certificate - Level 5, 4 Credits

introduces supervision as a professional development process for health & social service professionals

provides training and processes for one to one clinical supervision

provides opportunities for participants to experience the power of supervision through practice activities and work based tasks.

2 - 3 September Wellington

1 - 2 October Auckland

Visit the website here.



Cost:

2 Day Training: $775 + GST/person



Getting the best out of the people you lead



This practical workshop provides the tools and skills leaders need to adopt a coaching mind-set and take a coaching approach to the wide range of conversations they have in the course of their day, week or year. It will help them avoid the common pitfalls when coaching, and also provides strategies for dealing with difficult situations or conversations.

Plus - Dealing with difficult personalities or toxic behaviours in the workplace. This workshop will also provide strategies for dealing with the 5%ers in the workplace whose difficult personalities cause 95% of the problems.

There will be the opportunity to solve a real and current problem you may be facing at work by applying the tools and skills during the workshop process.

WELLINGTON: Wednesday, 4 September 2019

CHRISTCHURCH: Thursday, 5 September 2019

AUCKLAND: Friday, 13 September 2019

WANGANUI: Monday, 16 September 2019

Visit the website here.



Book Now



Can't attend the workshops but do need development coaching? Sign up with a LEAD Coach or Mentor

© Scoop Media

