Social Service & Nonprofit Leadership training that works
Development Programme: Managing & Leading Community
Organisations
with Sandy Thompson and Hilary Star Foged.
Leading in a community organisation can be complex! This training programme develops your skills, knowledge and confidence to manage the people, money, projects, and stakeholders, whilst still driving results. So, no more second-guessing yourself… Three days of highly interactive learning with a coaching option to follow.
3
- 5 July Wellington - Fully Booked!!!!
Visit the website here
31 July - 2
August Auckland
Visit the website here
11 – 13
November Christchurch
Visit the website here
So what's the big deal about specific Not-For-Profit Leadership Training?
Cost:
3 Day Workshop: $750 + GST/person
3 Day Workshop PLUS 6 months of Coaching/Mentoring: $1750 + GST/person
More info & to register please contact
Hilary Star Foged 021-134-0929
The New Zealand Coaching & Mentoring Centre offers a 2 Day Training Programme
Supervision Skills for Health & Social Service Professionals
with Aly McNicoll and Wendy Baker
This skills based training
enables senior staff to provide effective supervision for
others in their own discipline area:
Unitec Certificate - Level 5, 4 Credits
introduces supervision as a professional development process for health & social service professionals
provides training and processes for one to one clinical supervision
provides opportunities for participants to experience the power of supervision through practice activities and work based tasks.
2 - 3 September
Wellington
1 - 2 October Auckland
Cost:
2 Day Training: $775 + GST/person
Getting the best out of the people you lead
This practical workshop provides the tools and skills leaders need to adopt a coaching mind-set and take a coaching approach to the wide range of conversations they have in the course of their day, week or year. It will help them avoid the common pitfalls when coaching, and also provides strategies for dealing with difficult situations or conversations.
Plus - Dealing with difficult personalities or toxic behaviours in the workplace. This workshop will also provide strategies for dealing with the 5%ers in the workplace whose difficult personalities cause 95% of the problems.
There will be the opportunity to solve a real and current problem you may be facing at work by applying the tools and skills during the workshop process.
WELLINGTON: Wednesday, 4 September
2019
CHRISTCHURCH: Thursday, 5 September 2019
AUCKLAND: Friday, 13 September 2019
WANGANUI: Monday, 16 September 2019
Can't attend the workshops but do need development coaching? Sign up with a LEAD Coach or Mentor