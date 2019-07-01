Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Board for EDNZ

Monday, 1 July 2019, 9:38 am
Press Release: Economic Development NZ

The resurgence of Economic Development NZ (EDNZ) over the past two years has been rapid and transformational. The election of a new Board, one that is more representative of its new membership structure, was identified by the current Board as key to the completion of that transformation.

The election has now been held and EDNZ is delighted to share the election results with you. The new Board will be made up of the following members:


Pam Ford – General Manager of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development

Justine Gilliland – CEO of Venture Taranaki


Linda Stewart – CEO of Central Economic Development Agency

Mark Rawson – CEO of Nelson Regional Development Agency


Nigel Davenport – CEO of Aoraki Development


Dr David Wilson, Director Cities and Regions NZ


Paul Swallow – Investment Director, Provincial Development Unit, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment


Patrick McVeigh – Lead, People and Places – MartinJenkins


John Hutchings – Partner, HenleyHutchings


The new EDNZ Board will take up its role in November, following the Annual General Meeting.

“The election has delivered EDNZ a strong Board with a depth and variety of experience which spans the private and public sectors, and organisations across city, regional and national reach and influence.

The outgoing Board has worked tirelessly and successfully to reposition EDNZ and the organization will be forever indebted to them for that’ says Pam Ford, current chair.



The CEO of EDNZ, Susan Houston was equally pleased with the results of the first ever elected EDNZ Board, ‘These are exciting times for EDNZ and without doubt, the new Board has the talent, commitment and skills in spades required to support EDNZ’s continued growth. While I look forward very much to working with this great team, I must confess to being a little sad at the thought of losing many of my current Board members who have quietly, without thanks or recognition, gone about the business of keeping the EDNZ flame alive through difficult times and setting the scene for its rejuvenation.”

Outgoing Board members in November will be: Vaughan Cooper, Northland Inc, Steve Breen, Activate Tairawhiti, Carolyn Jeffries, Business Hawkes Bay, Michael Basset Foss, Te Waka, David Perks, Wellington NZ, Michelle Templar, Chris Mackenzie, Development West Coast and Heather Warwick, Enterprise North Canterbury.

