Who will be New Zealand’s first Fly Buys Millionaire?

1 July 2019

For the month of July, lucky shoppers will have the chance to become the first Fly Buys Millionaire in New Zealand. All they have to do is collect or spend Fly Buys in July to be in to win one million points.

With a bit of savvy planning and shopping, a number of members have been able to build a Fly Buys points fortune over the years but there’s never been a Fly Buys millionaire before. That’s all about to change.

“Every year we reward our members on a daily basis with standard or bonus points as they shop with our partners. This year, in addition to the standard and bonus points we give out, we decided to reward one lucky member with one million Fly Buys points to be used on anything available within our Rewards Store,” says Lizzy Ryley, CEO of Loyalty NZ.

As New Zealand’s most loved loyalty programme, Fly Buys has been around for 23 years and we serve over 2.8 million members across 80% of New Zealand households.

Our research tells us that on average 90% of our members feel that the Fly Buys programme is really easy to use and a Fly Buys member gets a reward every 38 seconds in New Zealand.

“We’re also making it really easy for our members to get chances to win the million points. They just need to choose to shop with our Fly Buys partners in July,” says Ms Ryley.

This is a unique opportunity for members who shop with Fly Buys’ partners in July to be in to win a record one million Fly Buys points.







“A million Fly Buys points would significantly relieve the pressure at the pump and supply you with more free fuel than you can use in a year, as well as free groceries to feed your friends and family through Christmas and beyond or re-carpet your entire home. You could plan a luxury travel experience or take the family on the holiday of a lifetime. With over 6,500 rewards to choose from, the opportunities are almost limitless,” says Ms Ryley.

The lucky winner will be drawn on 17 September and you can find all Fly Buys Millionaire related information on the website.

