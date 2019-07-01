Curry orders heat up with one day cricket fever

1 July 2019 - With one day cricket fever taking hold, Indian curry lovers are chowing down on Chicken Tikka Masala and Onion Bhaji as the on-field action unfolds.

Online food delivery service Menulog canvassed a number of its Indian restaurant partners who have experienced a lift in orders since the one day cricket extravaganza kicked off in England. Orders are predicted to increase further during the finals in the second week of July.

Sunny Singh, owner of Aroma Indian Cuisine in Newmarket, said that there has been a positive hike in takeaway and delivery orders in line with the cricket.

Singh says that it’s well known the Indian community love cricket however the connection between curry and cricket is a powerful one as it brings people together.

“The best thing about a game of cricket and an Indian dinner is that it is a proper feast. It unites people, families, and friends.”

Varrinder Singh, owner of Whitby Taj in Wellington, has seen steady orders in the last three weeks with peaks around Black Caps and India games.

In Glenfield on Auckland’s North Shore, Gurdeep Singh Basra, owner of Gem of India, says the restaurant has noticed a lift in orders and predicts the finals games starting on July 9 will lead to further increases.

"We are bias, but there is nothing better than enjoying a delicious curry and Indian food while watching your country fight for the cup," he says.







Watching sport and ordering in takeaway is a mainstay for many Kiwis. The Growing App-etite Report from online delivery service Menulog, which surveyed more than 1,000 people about their takeaway dining habits, found almost a quarter of Kiwis have takeaways delivered when they watch sports on TV.

Indian and pizza were the most popular cuisines to dig into on game days. Butter chicken was the most popular Indian dish followed by Chicken Tikka Masala and Chicken Korma, with Mango Chicken and Malai Kofta also breaking into the top five.

Of the Indian dishes, almost 60% of Kiwis like their curry medium or mild with the rest being a little more daring going for hot or extra hot.

“A cricket match goes well with Indian,” says Mr Singh from Aroma Indian Cuisine. “You can plan a whole evening’s entertainment around a game of cricket and Indian food. The roasted Tikka meat range is perfect while you’re having a few drinks. Then there’s vegetarian pakoras and samosas, or crispy bhujia, to munch on while you’re watching the game.

“Curry is the main meal and depending on the time of day you can enjoy it either halfway through the game or at the end. It tastes even better if your team wins,” he says.

Menulog NZ Commercial Director Rory Murphy says the Indian community’s love of cricket is matched by Kiwi’s spicy curry love affair with Menulog’s largest New Zealand order a $1,163.00 Indian takeaway feast.

“Our research highlights how family remains at the heart of dinner time and food is an essential ingredient for social occasions. Almost half of Kiwis say they order food when spending quality time with friends and family. Delicious food brings people together and throwing in a game of cricket makes it even better.”

