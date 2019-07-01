Site Safe appalled by deaths

Source: Site Safe

Site Safe says the number of deaths in the New Zealand construction sector this year is a terrible statistic.

"Every death of one of our construction industry workers is a tragedy," says Brett Murray, chief executive of the construction safety organisation.

Commenting on news that 11 people have died in the sector so far this year he says safety should always be the number one priority on a worksite.

"Over the past 20 years Site Safe has worked alongside the industry and unions in successfully reducing the number of fatalities in the sector.

"As the industry’s largest health and safety organisation, the recent spike in fatalities is extremely concerning to us and our members.

"Construction by its nature carries with it high, inherent risks and those risks need to be managed well with appropriate controls to keep our workers safe. That requires constant vigilance on behalf of employers all through the supply chain.

"We totally agree with Maurice Davis of the Amalgamated Workers Union, who is on the board of Site Safe, that there can be no shortcuts taken when it comes to New Zealand workers’ safety."

